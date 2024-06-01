Lost Rooms: A Beginner’s Guide

Lost Rooms is an action horror Roblox experience where you are tasked with hunting and killing or subduing the creatures inhabiting its various maps. Featuring prebuilt maps and randomly generated zones, every map has something unique and interesting to offer.

The game gives you tools to defend yourself, but it is a horror game at its core. There are plenty of scares to be found here and the creature placement and enemy behavior patterns will keep you on the edge of your seat.

This Lost Rooms guide will help you understand the basics, keep an eye on the clock, and conquer every map by using everything at your disposal

Getting started in Lost Rooms

Official Lost Rooms cover (Image via Roblox)

The Basics of Lost Rooms

Lost Rooms puts you in one of its various maps, along with various creatures lurking in every corner. Depending on the difficulty level selected, you can explore the zone carefully or scramble to find something in your vicinity to defend yourself with. Find the creatures and exterminate them to the best of your abilities.

While you scour the maps, keep your eyes peeled and ears pricked. The creatures can be quite fast and take you by surprise, ending the game within seconds. Keep the volume relatively high for this game, as the ambient sounds can help you navigate the maps and find the monsters.

Also, team up with friends to make the task easier. Communicate with one another to clear rooms and move on to the next. Once night falls, cover each others’ backs and defend yourselves from the creatures’ onslaught.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Interact: E

E Whistle: R

R Flashlight: F

F Access Backpack and Crafting: Spacebar

Spacebar Item Hotbar: Number keys

Number keys Use Equipped Item: Right Mouse Button

Game Modes

Normal Mode map select screen (Image via Roblox)

Normal: Normal mode features the standard Lost Rooms experience, where you must find and kill the creature. If you die, the game does not end and you get to try again. The day-night cycle is also functional in this mode. You also have the option to select one of four difficulty modes: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Nightmare.

Normal mode features the standard Lost Rooms experience, where you must find and kill the creature. If you die, the game does not end and you get to try again. The day-night cycle is also functional in this mode. You also have the option to select one of four difficulty modes: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. Endless: Endless mode pits you against an immortal creature with the primary objective being survival. Death results in an instant game over.

Endless mode pits you against an immortal creature with the primary objective being survival. Death results in an instant game over. PvP: This mode transforms the game into an asymmetric survival horror experience, where one player becomes the monster while others must try to take them down. Death results in a game over for the downed player.

This mode transforms the game into an asymmetric survival horror experience, where one player becomes the monster while others must try to take them down. Death results in a game over for the downed player. Sandbox: The Sandbox mode allows you to experiment with the game’s systems without any stakes, giving you the freedom to do what you like without worrying about dying or killing a monster.

Gameplay Elements

Equipment selection (Image via Roblox)

Hunger and Thirst: Hunger and Thirst are two of the survival mechanics you must keep track of at all times. Find every consumable in the area to keep both gauges topped off and remain in prime shape for the battle ahead. Ignoring these will lead to a swift death.

Hunger and Thirst are two of the survival mechanics you must keep track of at all times. Find every consumable in the area to keep both gauges topped off and remain in prime shape for the battle ahead. Ignoring these will lead to a swift death. Inventory Space: Your backpack can only store a limited number of items. Pick the items you need and discard those you don’t. Don't carry unnecessary items, as they can cause trouble if you need to pick something up in a pinch.

Your backpack can only store a limited number of items. Pick the items you need and discard those you don’t. Don't carry unnecessary items, as they can cause trouble if you need to pick something up in a pinch. Zones: The game features two types of zones: prebuilt and randomly generated. The prebuilt experience is tailor-made to be enjoyable, while the randomly generated one can either be hair-raising or completely uneventful. The former is the default experience and the one that we recommend.

The game features two types of zones: prebuilt and randomly generated. The prebuilt experience is tailor-made to be enjoyable, while the randomly generated one can either be hair-raising or completely uneventful. The former is the default experience and the one that we recommend. Monsters: There are four types of monsters to find and eliminate in this experience. Each has a set of abilities that make it a formidable opponent capable of shredding through your health pool. Enemies like the Jester are relentlessly aggressive, while others like ECC:21 only chase after the player until they lose sight of them.

There are four types of monsters to find and eliminate in this experience. Each has a set of abilities that make it a formidable opponent capable of shredding through your health pool. Enemies like the Jester are relentlessly aggressive, while others like ECC:21 only chase after the player until they lose sight of them. Equipment: Equip armor, armament, tools, and other items that can help you battle against the creature. Through the crafting menu, create traps that slow the enemy down or deal hefty damage to them.

FAQs

What is Lost Rooms about?

Lost Rooms has you hunt down monsters using everything you can find in the area and survive until the area has been cleared.

What is the best game mode for beginners in Lost Rooms?

The best game mode for beginners is the prebuilt collection of maps called Official Zones on Easy mode.

How do I refill my hunger and thirst meters in Lost Rooms?

You can refill your hunger and thirst meters by consuming food and drinks, which can be found scattered across each zone.

