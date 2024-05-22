Pizza Game: A Beginner’s Guide

Pizza Game is an FPS title that brings the retro shooter aesthetic to Roblox. Featuring combat that is reminiscent of Doom, this experience is a fresh way to tackle hordes of enemies with uber-powerful weaponry. With various weapon types, enemy configurations, and gameplay elements to enjoy, this game is a fresh take on shooters.

Pizza Game is currently in the early stages of development and will likely take some time to finish, but what is available to play is a fun time nonetheless. This guide will walk you through the basics of this Roblox experience and help you get accustomed to its gameplay style.

Getting started in Pizza Game

Official Pizza Game cover (Image via Roblox)

In Pizza Game, your main objective is to reach the Designated Teleporter, often located at the end of a map, and let nothing stand in your way. The objective is simple enough, but the difficulty can quickly ramp up if you are not careful. Enemies are fast and relentless, requiring you to keep your eyes peeled and ears pricked at all times.

You will find various weapon holograms scattered across a level. Interacting with them will give you access to it. Each weapon comes with its own set of pros and cons, making it important to familiarize yourself with it before moving on.

The game also provides you access to a grappling hook, which adds a vertical element to the combat. While its pulling capabilities are fairly limited, it’s not an issue since the maps featured in the title thus far are not designed with verticality in mind.

Controls

The HUD in Pizza Game (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Use Weapon: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Grappling Hook: E

E Block: Right Mouse Button (certain weapons only)

Right Mouse Button (certain weapons only) Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Access Console Commands: Tab

Combat

Enemy Archetypes: The enemies in this title can be segregated into common enemies, elites, and boss encounters. Common enemies can be taken down in a single hit, while elites and bosses take a few well-placed shots to defeat.

The enemies in this title can be segregated into common enemies, elites, and boss encounters. Common enemies can be taken down in a single hit, while elites and bosses take a few well-placed shots to defeat. Combo Meter: Consecutive enemy kills rack up the combo meter. This counts towards your score at the end of the level, where your points are directly affected by your maximum combo meter. Note that missing shots while killing enemy hordes will reset your combo meter, making it important to be precise.

Consecutive enemy kills rack up the combo meter. This counts towards your score at the end of the level, where your points are directly affected by your maximum combo meter. Note that missing shots while killing enemy hordes will reset your combo meter, making it important to be precise. Run-n-Gun: The title features run-n-gun-style gameplay, where you must be constantly on the move to avoid enemy attacks while dishing out massive amounts of damage. Keep your fingers on the W, S, A, and D keys at all times to bob and weave out of the enemies’ line of fire.

The title features run-n-gun-style gameplay, where you must be constantly on the move to avoid enemy attacks while dishing out massive amounts of damage. Keep your fingers on the W, S, A, and D keys at all times to bob and weave out of the enemies’ line of fire. Specials, Upgrades, and Perks: Specials, upgrades, and perks can be used to drastically modify your avatar’s combat capabilities, effectively turning them into a one-man army. These modifications can simplify the game by a significant margin, allowing you to mow down enemies or tank their hits more effectively.

Weapons and armor

Interact with a hologram to switch weapons (Image via Roblox)

Multiple Types of Weapons: This title features several weapons to choose from, with each offering a unique quirk. It provides you with a set of dual pistols as the starter weapons, and your repertoire of unique weaponry will only expand as you clear maps.

This title features several weapons to choose from, with each offering a unique quirk. It provides you with a set of dual pistols as the starter weapons, and your repertoire of unique weaponry will only expand as you clear maps. Melee Weapons: You can find a Katana in one of the early sections of the game, which can be used to slice through multiple enemies simultaneously. It is a fast and highly effective weapon that is best suited for enemy hordes.

You can find a Katana in one of the early sections of the game, which can be used to slice through multiple enemies simultaneously. It is a fast and highly effective weapon that is best suited for enemy hordes. Ranged Options: A large selection of the game’s weapons are exclusively guns. You will have plenty to choose from, including the aforementioned dual pistols, shotguns, SMGs, and more.

A large selection of the game’s weapons are exclusively guns. You will have plenty to choose from, including the aforementioned dual pistols, shotguns, SMGs, and more. Armor: Armor can be collected from the map or purchased through the in-game shop. Having one equipped gives you some durability, allowing you to withstand a few enemy attacks.

In-game shop

Souls System: Upon defeating a certain enemy, you will be able to collect a Soul. This item functions as the game’s primary currency, and it can be used after reaching the end of a map or through the Kiosk.

Upon defeating a certain enemy, you will be able to collect a Soul. This item functions as the game’s primary currency, and it can be used after reaching the end of a map or through the Kiosk. The Kiosk: The Kiosk is a special shop where you use the collected resources to spin the wheel and receive a random item. You can receive armor, ammo, and more useful resources, making it a worthwhile way to spend your Souls.

The Console in Pizza Game

The Console interface (Image via Roblox)

Since the experience is still in the early stages of development, it features a built-in Console for testing purposes. This mode functions similarly to Cheat Engine, allowing you to adjust your HP, change your weapons, armor, Soul count, and more. It can be accessed by pressing the Tab key on your keyboard.

Here’s a complete list of Console features that you can change at any time after loading into the game world:

Load Map

Show Intro

Give Weapon

Give Souls

Set Player Ammo

Set Ammo

TP To Spawn

Proceed To Level

Set Player Health

Notify

Show Delivery

Give Special

Give Upgrade

Give Perk

Show Kiosk

Show Defeated

God Mode

FAQs

What is Pizza Game about?

Pizza Game is a shooting experience where you use a variety of weaponry to defeat hordes of enemies.

How do I use the Grappling Hook in Pizza Game?

The Grappling Hook can be activated by pressing E, provided that you have collected it from the maps.

How do I collect more Souls in Pizza Game?

Only certain enemies drop Souls, which can be collected after killing them and walking into the item icon.

