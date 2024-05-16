Item Asylum: A Definitive Guide

Item Asylum is one of the most chaotic experiences on Roblox by being an item and location randomizer. Its game modes typically function similarly to a shooter’s, with the added caveat of your items being randomized based on your chosen class.

With hundreds of items to choose from, this game will often catch you off-guard as you play through the matches. Arm yourself with the most comical-looking weapons and take on other players in this reference-filled Roblox experience.

Newcomers who may be a little lost on the premise of the game can use this guide as their starting point. Read through this article to understand the basics of Item Asylum and find ways to try to work around item randomization.

An introduction to Item Asylum

Official cover for Item Asylum (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Item Asylum is a shooter experience peppered with memes and referential humor.

In this game, being defeated by an opponent is a certainty due to the nature of the item randomization. So, you will frequently find various items in your inventory that may either be the most powerful thing in the game or completely useless.

In a match, players will be given the choice to pick a starting class before spawning in. Use the abilities or weapons you have at your disposal to take out the opponents as many times as you can before the timer runs out. The team that completes the objective or gets the most kills wins.

Game modes featured in Item Asylum

Item Asylum gameplay (Image via Roblox)

This experience features ten game modes, which are randomly picked by the game at the start of each match. The following list details what each of these is about:

Free For All (FFA): Each player must fend for themselves and get the most kills possible.

Each player must fend for themselves and get the most kills possible. Team Deathmatch: Multiple teams of players must secure as many kills of the opposing factions as possible.

Multiple teams of players must secure as many kills of the opposing factions as possible. BOSS: A cooperative mode where all players must defeat a boss.

A cooperative mode where all players must defeat a boss. Gun Game (GG): Each player receives the same set of items, which are then randomized based on the number of kills.

Each player receives the same set of items, which are then randomized based on the number of kills. Zombie Survival (ZS): Team vs team mode where players assume the roles of zombies and survivors. Zombies must infect all survivors, while survivors must remain uninfected and alive until the timer runs out.

Team vs team mode where players assume the roles of zombies and survivors. Zombies must infect all survivors, while survivors must remain uninfected and alive until the timer runs out. Murder (MU): Players are sorted into three teams: Sheriff, Innocent, and Murderer. Innocents are tasked with survival, the Sheriff with killing the Murderer, and the Murderer with killing the Innocents.

Players are sorted into three teams: Sheriff, Innocent, and Murderer. Innocents are tasked with survival, the Sheriff with killing the Murderer, and the Murderer with killing the Innocents. Juggernaut (JGN): One player assumes the role of a raid boss-like Juggernaut, receiving powerful weapons and an inflated HP pool. Other players must defeat them before the timer runs out.

One player assumes the role of a raid boss-like Juggernaut, receiving powerful weapons and an inflated HP pool. Other players must defeat them before the timer runs out. Tower Control: Attack a control point as a part of the Attacker team or fend them off as a Defender to protect the tower.

Attack a control point as a part of the Attacker team or fend them off as a Defender to protect the tower. KIT: Players choose their own item sets, which can be reselected upon dying and respawning.

Players choose their own item sets, which can be reselected upon dying and respawning. Elimination (ELIM): All players must kill each other to determine the winner. Every player has three lives and gains extra HP with every kill. The player with the most lives wins.

Item Types

Wielding a randomly-obtained lethal shotgun (Image via Roblox)

The game features hundreds of items, which are broadly classified into three main categories. Here’s a brief explanation of each of these categories:

Melee: Items that are used in close-quarters combat. Bound to 1 on your keyboard.

Items that are used in close-quarters combat. Bound to 1 on your keyboard. Ranged: Thrown objects, firearms, and magic that can harm enemies from a distance. Usually activated by pressing 2 on your keyboard.

Thrown objects, firearms, and magic that can harm enemies from a distance. Usually activated by pressing 2 on your keyboard. Miscellaneous: Items that offer a unique effect instead of inflicting direct harm upon the opponent. Can be activated by pressing 3 on your keyboard.

Items can be classified even further into the following categories:

Secret items: Can only be received by fulfilling certain conditions, such as getting a killstreak with a certain weapon.

Can only be received by fulfilling certain conditions, such as getting a killstreak with a certain weapon. Stands: Powerful entities that can be received if the player survives a Stand Arrow stab.

Powerful entities that can be received if the player survives a Stand Arrow stab. Spells: Magical spells that activate when the player uses a scroll. Each spell has a prolonged cast time.

Magical spells that activate when the player uses a scroll. Each spell has a prolonged cast time. FAITH: Items that spawn when the player uses a cross pendant.

Items that spawn when the player uses a cross pendant. Juggernaut: Items that only appear to the player in the Juggernaut game mode when playing as the boss.

Items that only appear to the player in the Juggernaut game mode when playing as the boss. Isle items: Auto-attacking weapons that appear when using an “All Expenses Paid Free Island Getaway” brochure.

Auto-attacking weapons that appear when using an “All Expenses Paid Free Island Getaway” brochure. Badge: Items that only appear to wearers of specific badges.

Items that only appear to wearers of specific badges. Festive: Items themed after a festival or a holiday.

FAQs

What is Item Asylum about?

Item Asylum is a Roblox experience where each player receives random items to use in a shooter-based combat scenario.

How frequently does Item Asylum randomize the items?

The game randomizes your selection of items at the start of every round and optionally when respawning after death.

How many game modes does Item Asylum feature?

This experience features ten game modes, which include shooter classics like Free For All and Team Deathmatch.

