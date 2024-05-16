Traversal: A Definitive Guide

Traversal is a survival horror Roblox experience that manages to be difficult and terrifying at the same time. It's a game world brimming with dark corridors and shadows, offering ample opportunities for maneuvering through the levels. Use the shadows to your advantage and fulfill your singular objective: survive.

This game can be quite grueling for newcomers, which is why we’ve created this guide to help you understand its basics. Read through to learn all about the core mechanics of Traversal and how to successfully avoid being detected and killed in the game.

What Traversal is all about

Official Traversal cover art (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox survival experience plops you in a room with little context, from where you must make your way out and escape while avoiding enemies. Each area in this game features few light sources, with certain parts left out in the dark. The darkness is your ally and you must stick to it to avoid enemy detection.

Enemies in this experience are fearsome and can down you within seconds of detecting you. Naturally, this means that you must avoid direct combat at all costs and keep to the darker reaches of the map during your daring escape.

Main title screen (Image via Roblox)

While you can’t combat enemies in a one-on-one setting, you can perform lethal takedowns from behind. If you manage to remain undetected while being right behind one, you can use your Left Mouse Button to eliminate them.

Strategize your takedowns to make your way through the map without encountering further resistance.

Controls in Traversal

Here’s a complete list of controls on the keyboard:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Primary Tool: 1

1 Secondary Tool: 2

2 Consumables or Throwables: 3

3 Sneak: C

C Take Cover: F

F Basic attack/Takedown: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Parry: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Drop Weapon: Backspace

Backspace Kick: R

R Mask Menu: M

M Chainsaw controls: O

Tips on surviving in Traversal

Enemy detection is reduced in the dark (Image via Roblox)

Here’s what you should do to successfully make it across the game map:

Stick to the shadows as much as possible. Your visibility is represented by your character icon at the bottom right. The more shrouded in darkness it is, the more difficult it is for enemies to detect you.

Stay close to the walls as that is where the map tends to be the darkest. Avoid light sources as much as you can and walk past enemies without entering the combat state.

Some floor types like the wooden panels make noise when you walk over them. Crouching helps reduce the noise but does not outright eliminate it. So, consider crouching and moving slowly while moving across such floors.

Tools make a lot of noise, which attracts enemy mobs. Certain tools, such as the Knife, will make less noise than others, making them more practical for general purposes. Be ready for enemies to show up after using them.

Keep the enemy’s line of sight in mind at all times. They cannot see what is directly behind them, something you can capitalize on while moving past them. Plan your path when you enter a room and be ready to improvise if things go awry.

Death will reset you to a checkpoint before the room you just entered. There is no penalty for dying, so take your time while planning everything out.

FAQs

What is Traversal about?

This game is about escaping a dark, decrepit building while avoiding enemies at all times.

How do I defeat an enemy in Traversal?

Sneak up behind an enemy, equip your quietest weapon (usually a knife), and use your Left Mouse Button to eliminate them.

How many weapons can I carry in Traversal?

You can carry a primary and a secondary weapon, which can be accessed using the number keys 1 and 2 on your keyboard.

