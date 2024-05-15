Creatures of Sonaria: A Definitive Guide

Creatures of Sonaria is a Roblox experience about raising creatures and surviving in the wild. In this title, you must take on treacherous terrain and dangerous predators while on the lookout for food, water, and resources. You can collect Shooms to purchase new items and perform gacha spins at the in-game shops.

Creatures of Sonaria is one of the most complex survival games on the Roblox platform. Even so, it is quite easy to learn. Newcomers can use this guide to learn the basics and understand how to survive in this experience.

An overview of Creatures of Sonaria

Official Creatures of Sonaria cover art (Image via Roblox)

In Creatures of Sonaria, you must raise a creature who goes through various stages as it ages. Your creature will go through a pre-pubescent phase, a teenage phase, and an adult phase, gaining different abilities as it grows.

Once you are in the game world, you will handle four different gauges: HP, stamina, hunger, and thirst. HP and stamina are the easiest to recover, provided that you are not in combat.

Stamina gauge is depleted while sprinting, flying, or engaging in combat. Meanwhile, your HP depletes when taking damage or when your hunger and thirst meters are empty.

Fortunately, both of these meters can be regenerated easily. Select the “Lay Down” command from the Action wheel to lay down for a while and recover HP. On the other hand, stamina can be regenerated by avoiding physically-intensive actions like sprinting, flying, or jumping.

Your hunger and thirst meters continuously deplete over time, and you must work hard to keep them topped off. Hunger can be quelled by finding food in the wild, while thirst can be quenched by finding sources of clean water. Consuming clean food and water will grant you a stat buff, incentivizing finding the right resources.

Filling up the thirst gauge (Image via Roblox)

Use the Scent button (H by default) to locate food, water, and other resources. Simply approach the desired resource and press the Interact button (E by default) to begin consuming it. After doing so, your thirst or hunger meter will fill up, giving you plenty of time to explore before worrying about these meters again.

As your creature grows older, it will gain numerous combat abilities, allowing you to engage in combat. Remember that if your creature dies, you will not be able to respawn it unless you have the specified rare resurrection token.

We recommend not engaging in combat until your creature is fully grown and capable of dishing out some serious damage.

Creature types in Creatures of Sonaria

Creature types as seen in the character creator (Image via Roblox)

The titular creatures in this Roblox experience can be classified in three ways: tiers, types, and diet.

Tiers indicate the rarity of the creature, which directly corresponds to its overall stats and size. The game features five numbered tiers, with the lowest being 1 and the highest being 5.

Larger creatures belong in the higher tiers. They need more food and water to survive while having hunger and thirst meters that deplete very slowly. Low-tier creatures are smaller and require less food and water to survive, but they can die rather quickly.

Wystora, a Tier 1 creature (Image via Roblox)

Creatures come in five types, which indicate their habitat and locomotive abilities. These are:

Land: Land-based creatures with sprinting as their locomotive ability

Land-based creatures with sprinting as their locomotive ability Sea: Sea-based creatures with swimming as their locomotive ability

Sea-based creatures with swimming as their locomotive ability Sky: Air-based creatures with flight as their locomotive ability

Air-based creatures with flight as their locomotive ability Semi-Aquatic: Land and sea-based with a balance between sprint and swimming abilities.

Land and sea-based with a balance between sprint and swimming abilities. Glider: Sky-based creatures with gliding as their locomotive ability.

Lastly, creatures can be categorized based on the type of food they eat. They can have one of the following dietary habits:

Carnivore: Creatures that survive on meat and water.

Creatures that survive on meat and water. Herbivore: Creatures that survive on plants and water.

Creatures that survive on plants and water. Omnivore: Creatures that survive on meat, plants, and water.

Creatures that survive on meat, plants, and water. Photo-carnivore: Creatures that survive on meat, but not water. They become weaker at night due to a lack of light.

Creatures that survive on meat, but not water. They become weaker at night due to a lack of light. Photo-vore: Creatures that survive on water and become weaker at night due to a lack of light.

Tips on surviving in Creatures of Sonaria

Death is not easily reversed in Creatures of Sonaria (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips on successfully raising your creature and surviving for a long time in this Roblox game:

The Smell function is integral to finding resources and keeping your meters topped off. Use it liberally to help your creature reach adulthood.

function is integral to finding resources and keeping your meters topped off. Use it liberally to help your creature reach adulthood. Death is not easily reversed, which is why we recommend playing as safely as possible until your creature becomes a capable enough fighter. This applies to the PvP mode as well.

Read through your creature’s stats to understand what it is capable of. If it happens to be one of the weaker ones, use it to collect Shooms and other resources. That way, you will be able to spin the gacha and get a chance at a stronger creature.

There are a few status effects to be wary of, which apply based on the environment or the enemy creature. Some of these can be particularly harmful and may lead to death, so keep an eye on your status bar at all times.

If you happen to encounter a natural disaster, seek shelter immediately. The shelter is indicated by an icon on the minimap, where you will be safe from potential harm caused by the calamity.

FAQs

What is Creatures of Sonaria about?

Creatures of Sonaria requires you to raise a unique creature through the various stages of its life until it reaches adulthood and becomes a capable survivor.

What is the easiest way to find resources in Creatures of Sonaria?

The Smell ability is the easiest way to locate resources, which can be activated using H on your keyboard.

How many types of creatures does Creature of Sonaria feature?

There are five types of creatures to find: Land, Sea, Sky, Semi-Aquatic, and Glider.

