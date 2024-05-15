How to master Roblox Squid Game

Squid Game is a popular Roblox title that replicates the quintessential experience of being a part of the titular game. Based on the Netflix series of the same name, the game pits you against tens of other players to see which contestant emerges victorious.

Of course, the odds of winning in this Roblox experience are stacked against you, considering the number of participants. To even the odds, you must become familiar with each minigame and execute them to the best of your ability. That way, you can successfully turn the tables on your opponents.

Read through this guide on Roblox’s Squid Game to learn how you can become a master of the titular game and consistently secure wins.

Learning the basics of Roblox Squid Game

Official Squid Game cover (Image via Roblox)

Roblox’s Squid Game has you go through a series of minigames, after which you duel with the remaining opponents to determine the winner. These minigames are broken up by intermissions, where you must survive other players’ onslaught until the timer runs out.

Before a round of the titular game begins, you can choose from three modes: Classic, Endless, and Random.

The Classic mode is where you go through different minigames, each of which eliminates a large number of players until only one remains. Minigames will appear in a set pattern without much randomization, making the game more predictable to clear. It is advisable to stick to Classic mode if your main objective is to win.

Selecting a game mode (Image via Roblox)

The Random mode is where the minigames are randomized, with a few surprises here and there. Since randomization can cause difficult minigames to spawn early, it is better not to play through this mode while trying to get a winning streak.

Lastly, the Endless mode gives you every minigame in the experience until you are eliminated. You must survive for as long as you can to achieve a high score and receive XP based on the number of cleared games. Since this mode does not end, there is no definitive way to win in it.

Mastering the minigames in Squid Game

The secret to securing your victory in the featured minigames is to follow the instructions listed on the screen as closely as possible. Some of these minigames are fairly easy, while others require a little bit of luck.

Here's how you can perform well while playing through these minigames.

Red Light, Green Light

Beginning of Red Light, Green Light (Image via Roblox)

Perhaps the easiest of the minigames, Red Light, Green Light, has you cross a field while an NPC calls out the lights. Like the classic children’s game, you must move while Green Light is active and stop when the NPC calls out Red Light. If you happen to move while Red Light is active, your avatar will be eliminated.

The secret to mastering this minigame is to keep an eye on the light flashing on the screen and perform the corresponding action.

Flood Race

In Flood Race, you must race through an obstacle course to the safe zone while avoiding the water. Touching the water will drain your health, making it crucial to avoid. Once you reach the safe zone, you will proceed to the next round.

Mastering this minigame requires you to remain fast and precise while navigating the obstacle course. If you are new to standard Roblox controls, Flood Race can take some getting used to.

Honeycomb

Instructions screen for Honeycomb (Image via Roblox)

Honeycomb is a minigame where you must cut out a cookie in the indicated shape. Use your left mouse button to follow the specified pattern without deviating much from it. Note that the outline for these cookies is not strict, so you don’t have to be exceedingly precise with your mouse movements.

You can expect this minigame to appear early on, being one of the easier ones out of the pool of minigames.

Lights Out

Every few games, you and the remaining survivors will be sent back to the initial spawn point. During this "break" time, the lights will be turned off and you will be given a baseball bat. Now, you can harm other players and eliminate them before they do the same to you.

Squid Game gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The best way to ensure survival is to climb one of the tallest beds, equip your bat, and wait. Don’t engage in direct combat, as there is a chance of losing against an opponent. If another player approaches you, simply run away and hide until the timer runs out.

Marbles

Marbles is a simple counting minigame, where you need to count the number of marbles on the screen and tell whether they are even or odd. If your answer is correct, you will be rewarded with one marble, while an incorrect answer causes you to lose two marbles.

At the end of the round, if you have any marbles left over, you will proceed to the next round. There is no secret to winning here; simply count and then pick the right option.

Glass Steppingstones

Starting Glass Steppingstones (Image via Roblox)

Glass Steppingstones is the most luck-based minigame in this experience and perhaps the most difficult to clear as well. You will be faced with a bridge with glass platforms. Some of these platforms are fake, the positions of which must be guessed correctly to cross it.

The best way to approach this minigame is to have others attempt it first. If they happen to fall through, avoid the platform and move to the next one. Repeat this strategy until you get across.

Tug of War

Tug of War is as straightforward as minigames go. Every remaining survivor is put on one of two teams, with each team pulling one end of the rope. Hit the Spacebar on your keyboard to pull with everyone else. The team that keeps the marked area on the rope on their side wins the minigame and proceeds to the next round.

Since this requires teamwork, there is a bit of luck involved in this minigame, depending on who you are paired with.

Squid Game

Squid Game is a duel against the other surviving opponent, where the objective is to push them off the ring. Press 1 to equip your Push ability, dash at the opponent, and give it your best shot. Try not to get pushed around by their efforts while doing so, and you will secure victory before long.

FAQs

What is the best way to master Squid Game?

Mastering Squid Game requires you to follow the directions to the letter with a little bit of luck on some of the minigames.

What is the easiest minigame in Squid Game?

The easiest minigame is Red Light, Green Light, in which you must move or stop based on the active light.

What is the most difficult minigame in Squid Game?

The most difficult minigame is the Glass Steppingstones, which has you navigate a glass bridge littered with fake, intangible platforms.

