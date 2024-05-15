Zombie Uprising: A Definitive Guide

Zombie Uprising is a survival shooter experience that takes heavy inspiration from the Call of Duty franchise. In this Roblox game, you take on the role of a soldier fighting against zombies in a war to save mankind.

With 16 maps to explore and 11 tiers of weapons to try out, this title keeps the shooting experience varied and fresh. Each map requires you to strategize differently to take down the enemy zombie types. The longer you survive, the tougher the enemy configuration becomes to keep you on your toes.

For beginners, getting into Zombie Uprising is fairly easy. You can use this guide as a springboard to launch you into the game's world.

What Zombie Uprising is all about

Official Zombie Uprising cover (Image via Roblox)

The premise behind Zombie Uprising is simple: you are a soldier fending off several waves of zombies by teaming up with other players. You start at a safe spawn point, which will eventually be overrun by zombies. Use everything at your disposal to get rid of them as fast as possible.

You will have access to an armory full of weapons when you start the game. Use the best weapons in the tiers available to you to slay zombies and earn cash or EXP in the process. The more kills you get, the better your earnings and the faster you unlock better gear.

Facing a wave of zombies (Image via Roblox)

Once a wave begins, you will face a slew of normal zombies, along with minibosses and special enemy types. Normal zombies can be defeated with relative ease. Meanwhile, special zombie types and minibosses take more effort to beat. It is recommended to use the implements available on the map to your advantage.

After the round ends, you will have a few seconds of reprieve before the next one starts. Continue fighting wave after wave of enemies until you reach the end of the battle.

Game modes in Zombie Uprising

Choosing a game mode (Image via Roblox)

There are three modes to choose from in Zombie Uprising: Normal, Hard, and Apocalypse. As a beginner, it is recommended to stick to Normal mode, which features classic zombie-killing gameplay. The amount of EXP and cash you earn is fairly standard, and the enemy waves are manageable.

Hard mode has you facing tougher enemy configurations that deal a hefty amount of damage. Successful kills in this mode will earn you 25% more money and 50% more EXP, allowing you to level up at a faster pace. Switch to this mode once you hit level 15, with 10 being the bare minimum required to survive here.

Lastly, the Apocalypse mode has the strongest enemy combinations in the game, which can be quite difficult to take down. If you prevail, you will receive 50% more money and 100% more EXP per kill, making it the fastest way to level up.

Consider playing through this mode when you are around level 30, with the minimum level recommendation being 25.

Maps in Zombie Uprising

Zombie Uprising gameplay (Image via Roblox)

This experience features 12 maps, each of which requires a different strategy to successfully fend off zombies. Here’s a list of these maps, which are randomly chosen at the beginning of each match:

Brian’s Burgers

Desert Stash

Italia

Last Lockup

Nacht der Eises

Nuketown XL

Redbrick Industrial

Site 51

The Killhouse

The Last Stand

Vertical

Zombie D-Day

The game also includes four boss arenas and horde mode maps, which are listed below:

Skyhigh Arena

Skatepark Showdown

Undead Overpass

Courtyard

Weapon tiers

The 11 weapon tiers (Image via Roblox)

The title segregates its weapons into 11 tiers. Each tier offers various weapons of different strengths and weaknesses. You will start at tier 1 and begin working your way up to the highest tier: 11.

You must purchase every weapon in the current tier to unlock the next one. This means that unlocking tier 11 requires you to own every weapon in tiers 1 through 10, which takes plenty of money. It is advisable to use the Apocalypse mode for grinding cash, as it rewards the highest amount out of any game mode.

Each weapon in a tier costs the same amount, which keeps the game’s economy relatively simple. The following list details how much the weapons in each tier cost:

Tier 1: $750

$750 Tier 2: $1,000

$1,000 Tier 3: $2,000

$2,000 Tier 4: $2,000

$2,000 Tier 5: $3,500

$3,500 Tier 6: $5,000

$5,000 Tier 7: $7,500

$7,500 Tier 8: $25,000

$25,000 Tier 9: $45,000

$45,000 Tier 10: $90,000

$90,000 Tier 11: $200,000

FAQs

What is Zombie Uprising about?

Zombie Uprising sees you joining a war against zombies and killing as many of the undead as possible with every passing round.

How many weapon tiers are in Zombie Uprising?

There are 11 tiers of weapons, each of which can be unlocked by purchasing every weapon in the previous tier.

How many maps does Zombie Uprising feature?

There are 16 maps featured in this experience, each of which requires a different approach to zombie-killing.

