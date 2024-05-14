Phantom Forces: A Definitive Guide

Phantom Forces is a first-person shooter experience where you engage with the enemy team in gunfights and close-quarters combat. Like Counter-Strike, this game is skill-heavy, requiring you to be fast and precise during matches.

The Roblox title features five distinct match modes and several gun types that cater to all play styles. This gives players plenty of room to experiment and settle on a pair of weapons that suits them the best. Naturally, this makes the game immensely replayable.

If you’re a newcomer looking to jump into the frantic gunfights of Phantom Forces, this guide will walk you through all the basics. Use it to understand what the game entails and gain a head-start in combat.

An overview of Phantom Forces

Official Phantom Forces cover (Image via Roblox)

Phantom Forces is a high-octane shooter experience where one mistake can lead to a swift defeat at the hands of the enemy. Excelling in Phantom Forces depends greatly on mastering its controls and understanding the various map layouts.

Moreover, you need to be aware of your surroundings while also keeping an eye on any long-range enemies. With various guns and ammo types to keep track of, you will have plenty of gameplay elements in your hands at any given moment. Suffice it to say that doing well in such a competitive game is no easy task.

Phantom Forces starts you out in an ‘Onboarding’ server with other new players to ensure that you aren’t completely outmatched by experienced ones. As you become better at the game, it will allow you to leave the tutorial server and venture into the world of competitive shooting.

Weapons can be unlocked by ranking up (Image via Roblox)

The game’s primary progression system involves unlocking new and powerful weapons based on rank and credits. You can rank up by securing enemy kills and collecting XP in any of the various game modes. There is very little gated behind the premium currency, so you don’t need to worry about spending precious Robux to win.

Game Modes

Phantom Forces gameplay (Image via Roblox)

There are seven game modes to experience that are chosen based on player votes, similar to the map choice.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what they are:

Capture the Flag: A classic game mode where you capture the enemy’s flag and bring it back to your base to score points.

A classic game mode where you capture the enemy’s flag and bring it back to your base to score points. King of the Hill: A game mode where you must capture the marked area and defend it. Both participating teams must do what they can to avoid losing more points than the opposing team.

A game mode where you must capture the marked area and defend it. Both participating teams must do what they can to avoid losing more points than the opposing team. Flare Domination: Capture the areas close to three flares to score points.

Capture the areas close to three flares to score points. Team Deathmatch: A battle that lasts until either the opposing team is wiped out, the timer runs out, or a team reaches 200 kills.

A battle that lasts until either the opposing team is wiped out, the timer runs out, or a team reaches 200 kills. Kill Confirmed: Similar to Team Deathmatch, with the added caveat of having to collect the fallen enemy’s dog tags to score points.

Similar to Team Deathmatch, with the added caveat of having to collect the fallen enemy’s dog tags to score points. Tag Run: Kill enemies, collect dog tags, and reach a deposit area to score points.

Kill enemies, collect dog tags, and reach a deposit area to score points. Hard Point: Capture the marked area until it changes location, after which you must do it over again.

Each of these game modes requires you to strategize, be it solo or with teammates. That said, the overall gameplay strategy remains the same: Kill the enemy before they do you.

Movement Mechanics

Aiming while recovering from a slide (Image via Roblox)

Like many contemporary first-person shooters, Phantom Forces includes a few movement-based mechanics to keep in mind. These mechanics can get you into the prime position for a kill or move you out of the line of fire in a pinch.

The following is a brief overview of all three of these basic movements:

Slide: Press the Crouch button (C by default) while sprinting to perform a slide. This can be used as an evasive maneuver or as a way to slip through tight spaces and secure kills. While risky as an offensive move, its usefulness as a defensive one is undeniable.

Press the Crouch button (C by default) while sprinting to perform a slide. This can be used as an evasive maneuver or as a way to slip through tight spaces and secure kills. While risky as an offensive move, its usefulness as a defensive one is undeniable. Dive: Hit the X key on your keyboard while sprinting to perform a dive. Like a slide, this is also best used as a defensive motion, allowing you to fire while in mid-air. The downside is that you will be left prone on the ground, leaving you open for enemies to attack.

Hit the X key on your keyboard while sprinting to perform a dive. Like a slide, this is also best used as a defensive motion, allowing you to fire while in mid-air. The downside is that you will be left prone on the ground, leaving you open for enemies to attack. Vault: Jump over low obstacles by timing your Jump button presses (Spacebar by default). Vaulting keeps your momentum intact as you sprint from one point to the next, which is essential while running across the map. You also retain complete control of your character during a vault, making it immensely useful.

FAQs

What is Phantom Forces about?

Phantom Forces is a first-person shooter experience where you compete with other players to secure the most kills or score the highest points.

How many game modes does Phantom Forces include?

There are seven game modes in this experience, which include classics like Capture the Flag, King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch, and more.

What is the best long-range starter weapon in Phantom Forces?

The best long-range starter weapon is the Intervention sniper rifle, which can be used by anyone, no matter their rank.

