The Survival Game: A Definitive Guide

The Survival Game is an experience all about surviving in the wild. This title aims to show that the world is a harsh place and survival is not always guaranteed. That said, that is exactly what makes the core gameplay loop of The Survival Game so appealing.

In this experience, you start with nothing to your name and barely any resources. You must use your ingenuity to create tools, come up with plans to defend yourself from enemies, and avoid death at all costs. Craft, cook, and build your way to a successful kingdom in this survival experience.

The following guide tells you everything you need to know about The Survival Game and what you must do to succeed at its core objective.

What The Survival Game is all about

Title screen in The Survival Game (Image via Roblox)

As the title suggests, The Survival Game is centered around surviving for as long as you can with the resources at your disposal. Since it is set in medieval times, there are barely any tools to use and even fewer people to rely on for help. You must use every resource to embark on your journey to be the ruler of a kingdom.

Your avatar has a health meter and a hunger meter. The health pool depletes when you take damage, while the hunger meter depletes over time. To replenish either, you can cook the wild animals you hunt into food using a campfire and eat it.

Official cover art for The Survival Game (Image via Roblox)

The game features a day-night cycle and you should plan what your next steps will be while keeping the time of day in mind. It is generally not wise to venture out into the world at night, as that is when all the hostile creatures come out. Consider using daytime to explore the map and nighttime for resting.

There are three main gameplay elements to explore while playing this survival experience: resource management, crafting, and kingdoms. The game world is vast and full of dangers, which necessitates mastering all three of these gameplay elements to survive the wilds.

Resource Management

Gathering resources using a sharp stone (Image via Roblox)

Gathering resources is an essential part of the gameplay loop, as you will be constantly on the lookout for materials to craft tools and armor. The type of resources you gather depends on the area you are currently in. This experience features a vast world with an equally diverse set of resources for each area type.

As you continue to collect materials from across the world, you will eventually run out of inventory space. That is where you must rely on your trusty chest to store your hard-collected resources. It can hold unlimited resources, so consider dumping everything you have in it once you’re done scouring the world.

In total, there are 16 different types of resources that you can collect to use in crafting. This includes iron, steel, rope, wood, coal, gold, bluesteel, and more.

Crafting

The Crafting Bench screen (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is the lifeblood of this experience and the foundation upon which every other gameplay mechanic rests. The resources you gather in the wild are put to use on the crafting table, which can be used to build all the equipment you could ever need.

Initially, once you have gathered a few resources by punching down trees and stones, you will be able to craft a hammer. From there, you can continue building until you have a proper forge befitting a master craftsman. More advanced forms of a crafting table give you access to a greater breadth of crafting options.

You can also make prefabs, structures, decorations, and boats by combining various materials.

Kingdoms

The in-game Kingdom menu (Image via Roblox)

Kingdoms are player-made factions that make the world a richer and more real place to be in. These factions each have a ruler, who has a court of their own.

In their court, they can appoint other players as their queen, royalty, blacksmith, or jester, though these roles are purely flavor. There is no gameplay-related consequence for being assigned any of these roles.

Underneath their banner, kings can disable crafting and resource-gathering in their kingdom. Friendly fire is turned off for their subjects, and they can make other kingdoms or individuals their allies or enemies as they wish.

FAQs

How do I craft a hammer in The Survival Game?

You can craft a hammer by collecting two logs and accessing the build menu using the C key on your keyboard.

What is the easiest way to avoid being killed by other players in The Survival Game?

You can access free private servers to avoid being targeted by other players and killed, effectively preventing your progress from being reset.

How do I create a kingdom in The Survival Game?

Press the Q key on your keyboard to access the Kingdom Creation menu, where you can name your kingdom and customize it to your heart’s content.

