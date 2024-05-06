Demon Piece: A Beginner’s Guide

Demon Piece is a role-playing experience inspired by the popular anime and manga series, One Piece. Featuring a quest-centric core gameplay loop, this Roblox game offers a fresh way to experience the world of pirates and marines. Go on an adventure with plenty of enemies to defeat and abilities to master.

One of the most interesting parts of this experience is its Mastery system, which has your abilities become stronger as you continue to use them. This unique take on an experience-based progression path keeps its gameplay loop engaging and fun.

For newcomers who may be feeling a little lost with the myriad of mechanics introduced in Demon Piece, don’t worry. This guide will allay any doubts you may have about the game and briefly introduce you to everything.

Breaking down the gameplay mechanics of Demon Piece

Picking a team when loading into the game

As an RPG, Demon Piece has everything you would expect: quests, experience points, a vast open world, and dedicated PvP and PvE modes. Tying everything together is its combat system, which features various weapons, arts, and abilities to try and master.

The game encourages embarking on quests and exploring to your heart’s content, rather than relying on a linear path in an open world. You can begin quests by talking to NPCs with yellow exclamation points above their heads.

After accepting a quest, you can't take another without abandoning or completing the previous one. Completing quests will reward you with experience and Beli, simultaneously giving you access to skill points and new shop items like Demon Fruits.

Accepting a quest in the starting area

After exhausting all quests on an island, you will have amassed enough currency to purchase a boat and venture out into the sea. By doing so, you will find new islands, with new quest-givers, shops, and enemy configurations.

If you happen to die at any point, don’t worry. The game does not penalize you for death. However, you must manually set your respawn point by talking to specific NPCs and setting your “Home” point. That way, you won’t be teleported several islands back if you happen to get caught by a stray enemy attack.

This Roblox experience has a race system as well, where you will randomly be assigned a specific race. In total, there are seven races, each of which has a unique set of abilities and setbacks. Here’s a brief explanation of what they are:

Human: A balanced race with no advantages or downsides.

A balanced race with no advantages or downsides. Skypian: +1 Geppo, increased jump height.

+1 Geppo, increased jump height. Fishman: Increased movement speed when in water; nullifies damage received under water when Demon Fruit is active.

Increased movement speed when in water; nullifies damage received under water when Demon Fruit is active. Oni: Increased resistance to Sword and Fighting Style damage.

Increased resistance to Sword and Fighting Style damage. Cyborg: Increased damage dealt through all means.

Increased damage dealt through all means. Lumerian: Nullifies fire damage; has a chance to apply the burn status effect when using basic attacks; doubles burn damage dealt.

How Mastery works in Demon Piece

Defeat enemies to earn Mastery experience points

Character level is only one half of the progression system in Demon Piece, with the other half being the Mastery levels.

In essence, Mastery levels dictate your weapon’s level, increasing its damage and combat abilities the more mastery experience it collects. It’s worth noting that the weapon used to finish off an enemy is the only one that receives all the mastery experience.

No two weapons share the experience bar, which means switching to a different weapon has you start over from level 1. While this can hinder experimentation to a degree, gaining these levels back during mid-to-late game areas is not as much of a grind.

Each weapon gains access to new Mastery abilities when it reaches a certain level. These abilities deal extra damage or activate a support skill, making them immensely useful in combat.

Demon Fruits

The Demon Fruit shop

Devil Fruits are an iconic part of the One Piece franchise, and they are present and accounted for in Demon Piece as well. Called “Demon Fruits” in this experience, these items are rare and powerful fruits that can be consumed to activate special abilities.

These are available as early as the first spawn point in the game, where you can purchase low-rarity fruits at a shop using Beli. Shop stocks refresh every few hours, so don’t worry if the fruit you’re looking for is out of stock. Simply wait for the stocks to be filled again to buy the desired Demon Fruit.

In addition to the shops present on every island, you can also find Demon Fruits at certain spawn locations across the map. These spawn at random in 45-minute intervals, so it can be difficult to predict which one you will receive at any given moment.

Boats

Boat shop at the docks

Boats are the main way to travel between islands in Demon Piece. They can be purchased by interacting with an NPC at the docks, who will present a selection of these water-faring vessels in exchange for some Beli. The costlier the boat, the faster and more efficient it will be at covering distances.

Of course, due to the existence of PvP and strong foes, there is a good chance that your boat will be destroyed in the ensuing chaos. If that happens, there is no salvaging your lost boat and you must scrounge for money to buy another.

So, it might be a good idea to stick to mid-level boats to avoid spending too much money on them.

FAQ

How do I get Demon Fruits in Demon Piece?

You can purchase all Demon Fruits at the in-game shops or find them at certain spawn points across the various islands.

Which weapons can I buy early on in Demon Piece?

You can visit Eddy’s Shop in the starting area to purchase the Cutlass and the Flintlock using Beli.

What is the cheapest boat in Demon Piece?

The least expensive boat in Demon Piece is the Rowboat, which costs 500 Beli, has a maximum speed of 35, and breaks rather easily.

