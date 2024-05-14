Rogue Demon: A Definitive Guide

Rogue Demon is a Demon Slayer-inspired Roblox experience that puts you in the world of the anime. With Breathing Styles to master and Blood Demon Arts to experiment with, this game will constantly have you fighting in exhilarating battles.

At its core, this title is an action RPG with PvP elements. This gives the game plenty of depth, where players can explore to their hearts’ content or duke it out in an arena against a formidable opponent.

As a beginner, understanding the various mechanics of Rogue Demon can be difficult, which is where this guide comes in. Read on to learn all about this Roblox title and begin your journey toward mastering its combat system.

A breakdown of the core mechanics of Rogue Demon

Official Rogue Demon cover art (Image via Roblox)

Rogue Demon features a complex combat system that takes some time to get accustomed to. Much of its complexity comes from the Breathing Styles and Blood Demon Arts systems, both of which can be chosen from the title screen.

On a fundamental level, you can move, attack, block, parry, dash, and breathe during combat. These six actions will dictate your fights, with the aforementioned Breathing Styles and Demon Arts being the power boosters and finishers.

You can use your basic attacks to perform a five-hit combo, which knocks the opponent down. When the enemy strikes, time your blocks to perform a perfect guard or parry, which leaves them open for a counterattack. Leverage openings like these to reduce their HP to zero and secure your victory by executing them.

Rogue Demon gameplay (Image via Roblox)

While in combat, breathing is the key to success. By pressing the dedicated breathing button (G by default), you receive various buffs like faster HP regen, better dashes, and wall double jumps. Keep your breathing gauge high to access these buffs, but don’t fill it as that leads to a stunned state.

The combat is just one half of the game, with it offering ranked battles on an open map to participate in. Ranked battles are dedicated combat modes where you or your team duel with opponents until there's a victor. This mode is unlocked after performing 50 executions.

Executions reward you with Rogue Coins, which can be spent at the in-game shop for various cosmetic effects and animations.

Blood Demon Arts

Emotion Manifestation BDA (Image via Roblox)

Blood Demon Arts are abilities exclusive to the Demon faction. These abilities have powerful effects that provide the user a massive edge in battle, granting them the status of "Ultimate abilities." They are also quite difficult to avoid when timed correctly, so use them wisely.

Here is a list of Blood Demon Arts in the game and their effects:

Blood Sickles: Gives the user two red sickles as a weapon.

Gives the user two red sickles as a weapon. Destructive Death: Allows the user to fire shockwaves with their fists.

Allows the user to fire shockwaves with their fists. Dream BDA: Allows the user to put the opponent to sleep or run them over as a train.

Allows the user to put the opponent to sleep or run them over as a train. Emotion Manifestation: Gives the user access to various weapons, including a spear.

Gives the user access to various weapons, including a spear. Hiasobi Temari: Gives the user the ability to fire Temari Balls.

Gives the user the ability to fire Temari Balls. Koketsu Arrow: Gives the user the ability to create and throw Koketsu arrows.

Gives the user the ability to create and throw Koketsu arrows. Porcelain Vase: Gives the user the ability to teleport and summon marine life from a vase.

Gives the user the ability to teleport and summon marine life from a vase. Ribbon BDA: Gives the user access to four ribbons as weapons.

Gives the user access to four ribbons as weapons. Rosy Flames: Allows the user to explode blood with their abilities.

Allows the user to explode blood with their abilities. Spider Webs: Allows the user to shoot sharp strings with high cutting power.

Breathing Styles

Thunder Breathing Style (Image via Roblox)

Breathing Styles are abilities exclusive to the Demon Slayer Corps. Like Blood Demon Arts, they are the ultimate attacks for their slaying counterparts.

Here’s a list of Breathing Styles and what they do in this experience:

Thunder Breathing: This lets the user shoot fast lightning attacks at the opponent.

This lets the user shoot fast lightning attacks at the opponent. Water Breathing: Allows the user to mimic water-like motions for powerful attacks.

Allows the user to mimic water-like motions for powerful attacks. Flame Breathing: Gives the user access to Rengoku, one of the most powerful abilities in the game.

Gives the user access to Rengoku, one of the most powerful abilities in the game. Beast Breathing: Lets the user perform wild, unpredictable movements for ferocious attacks.

Lets the user perform wild, unpredictable movements for ferocious attacks. Mist Breathing: Allows the user to attack in mist form, making them intangible to the opponent’s attacks.

Allows the user to attack in mist form, making them intangible to the opponent’s attacks. Insect Breathing: Gives the user access to fast stabs and powerful thrusting moves.

Gives the user access to fast stabs and powerful thrusting moves. Sound Breathing: Allows the user to replicate the nature of sound and deal area-of-effect damage.

FAQs

What is Rogue Demon about?

Rogue Demon has you take on the role of a demon or a demon slayer and become the strongest combatant that secures a decisive victory against the opposing faction.

What is the best Breathing Style in Rogue Demon?

Lightning Breathing is the best Breathing Style for its incredibly fast attacks that are difficult to avoid.

What is the best Blood Demon Arts in Rogue Demon?

The Koketsu Arrow Blood Demon art is the best BDA in the game for its fast and powerful arrow-based attacks.

