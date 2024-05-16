Trepidation: A Beginner’s Guide

Trepidation is a Dead By Daylight-style asymmetrical horror experience where players take on the roles of survivors or slashers. The survivors must complete a set of objectives to escape the slasher, whereas the latter must hunt their victims, prevent their escape, and kill them.

This game of cat-and-mouse is a thrilling one, but its strategic elements can take a little while to get used to. To help you understand Trepidation better, here’s a guide covering the basics of the game while answering common queries.

Getting started with Trepidation

Survivor gameplay in Trepidation (Image via Roblox)

The basics of Trepidation

In Trepidation, players have a set chance of being either the survivor or the slasher. The game randomly assigns these roles to each player and with every passing match, the chances of being a slasher increase. For the first match, the odds of being a slasher is 6%, which becomes 15% for the second, and so on.

The main objective of the game differs based on the role you are assigned. Survivors play through the game as a team, while the Slasher is a lone force opposing their escape.

Controls

The controls change based on the role you are assigned. As a survivor, your controls will be the following:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Sprint: Shift (Hold)

Shift (Hold) Interact: E

E Crouch: Ctrl

Ctrl Flashlight: F

F Craft: Q

Q Equip Pistol: 2

2 Throw Flashbangs: Z

Z Throw Landmines: X

X Use Lockpicks: C

C Use Medkits: V

As the slasher, your controls will be the following:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Basic attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Lunge attack: Left Mouse Button (Hold)

Left Mouse Button (Hold) Special Ability 1: Z

Z Special Ability 2: X

X Special Ability 3: V

Playing as a Survivor

Performing a minigame for the main objective (Image via Roblox)

Main Objective: Survivors must perform tasks like repairing a certain number of generators. This usually entails a short timing-based minigame for which you are required to remain still. Upon completion, the main gate opens, allowing all players to escape. By default, the main objective is highlighted in yellow.

Survivors must perform tasks like repairing a certain number of generators. This usually entails a short timing-based minigame for which you are required to remain still. Upon completion, the main gate opens, allowing all players to escape. By default, the main objective is highlighted in yellow. Various Playable Characters: Different survivor characters act as skins for the player, with no difference in abilities. More characters can be unlocked by leveling up.

Different survivor characters act as skins for the player, with no difference in abilities. More characters can be unlocked by leveling up. Weapons: Survivors have access to a knife, which can be used five times before becoming useless. They can also find a gun with limited ammo while scouring the map for the objective. Guns deal hefty damage to the slasher, making them immensely useful.

Survivors have access to a knife, which can be used five times before becoming useless. They can also find a gun with limited ammo while scouring the map for the objective. Guns deal hefty damage to the slasher, making them immensely useful. Tools: Survivors can use tools like medkits, lockpicks, landmines, and flashbangs, which can be used at opportune times to work around the slasher’s movements. Use them strategically to gain the upper hand and complete the main objective.

Survivors can use tools like medkits, lockpicks, landmines, and flashbangs, which can be used at opportune times to work around the slasher’s movements. Use them strategically to gain the upper hand and complete the main objective. Perks: Each player gets access to various perks that offer a stat buff or unique ability. Perks can be a game-changer for all survivors, giving them a slight edge in the race against time and the slasher to open the main gate.

Each player gets access to various perks that offer a stat buff or unique ability. Perks can be a game-changer for all survivors, giving them a slight edge in the race against time and the slasher to open the main gate. General Strategy: Setting traps using landmines is a good way to keep the slasher at bay while you perform a task. You may also use weapons to knock the slasher down, giving you ample time to finish the main objective. Work with your teammates to keep the slasher busy while one of you completes the tasks.

Playing as a Slasher

Slasher awaiting the end of preparation phase (Image via Roblox)

Main Objective: Slashers have one job: kill everyone. For this, they gain access to special abilities and have a massive health pool that cannot be whittled down easily. Survivors will struggle against a Slasher in a one-on-one confrontation, which makes it easy for the killer to perform their job.

Slashers have one job: kill everyone. For this, they gain access to special abilities and have a massive health pool that cannot be whittled down easily. Survivors will struggle against a Slasher in a one-on-one confrontation, which makes it easy for the killer to perform their job. Slasher Types: Trepidation has various Slasher types that are segregated based on how easy they are to control. Classified into easy, moderate, and difficult, each Slasher has a special set of abilities and moveset, making every character unique. Shade is a good starter option for Slashers.

Trepidation has various Slasher types that are segregated based on how easy they are to control. Classified into easy, moderate, and difficult, each Slasher has a special set of abilities and moveset, making every character unique. Shade is a good starter option for Slashers. Basic Attacks: Slashers only need to land a few basic attack hits to knock a survivor down. They also have access to a lunge attack with greater range, making up for their relatively limited mobility options.

Slashers only need to land a few basic attack hits to knock a survivor down. They also have access to a lunge attack with greater range, making up for their relatively limited mobility options. Special Abilities: Each Slasher can use three special abilities, which can be activated at any time for an offensive or defensive effect. Once used, the ability enters a cooldown state that can last up to a full minute.

Each Slasher can use three special abilities, which can be activated at any time for an offensive or defensive effect. Once used, the ability enters a cooldown state that can last up to a full minute. Objective Sabotage: Slashers can sabotage the survivors’ main objective targets, resetting their progress and forcing them to return to the target. This can be a good opportunity to trap a Survivor and take them out of the match.

Slashers can sabotage the survivors’ main objective targets, resetting their progress and forcing them to return to the target. This can be a good opportunity to trap a Survivor and take them out of the match. Perks: Like Survivors, Slashers have access to various perks that apply unique passive effects. Some of these effects are unlocked by default, while others can be unlocked using in-game cash.

Like Survivors, Slashers have access to various perks that apply unique passive effects. Some of these effects are unlocked by default, while others can be unlocked using in-game cash. General Strategy: Slashers have a fairly straightforward game plan: kill all Survivors and avoid getting cornered. Use every ability in your arsenal to keep the pressure on the opposing team and set up ambushes to prevent them from reviving each other.

FAQs

Does Trepidation have cosmetic skins?

Trepidation includes various skins for Slashers and guns for Survivors, giving you plenty of options for customization.

What is the best starter Slasher in Trepidation?

The best starter Slasher is Shade, an easy-to-control character with good special abilities and decent movement speed.

What is the best way to kill a Slasher as a Survivor in Trepidation?

Killing a Slasher is difficult and temporary, but it can be managed by teaming up with other players and using the best weapons you have.

