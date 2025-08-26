Maelstrom Mutation Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden saw the introduction of various new Mutations with the Admin Abuse War event on August 23, 2025, including the Maelstrom Mutation. This Mutation is among the best in the game, offering a massive sell value multiplier that only a few other Mutations can match. It is the result of combining the Cyclonic and Tempestuous Mutations, both of which are quite rare.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Maelstrom Mutation in Grow a Garden.
Getting the Maelstrom Mutation in Grow a Garden
In concept, getting the Maelstrom Mutation is straightforward enough: simply apply the Cyclonic and Tempestuous Mutations to the desired produce. In practice, it can be quite tricky, as applying both Mutations relies on plenty of RNG.
The Cyclonic Mutation can only be applied by the Griffin Pet. Griffin is exclusively available through the Skyroot Chest at a 1% drop rate, which will involve plenty of grinding. If you get the Pet, you must navigate a second layer of RNG, as the Pet’s ability to apply the Mutation affects random harvest. Since you can’t aim Griffin’s ability at the desired Pet, it can take a while before the Fruit you want to mutate receives the Cyclonic Mutation.
On the other hand, the Tempestuous Mutation is a result of combining two other Mutations: Windstruck and Twisted. Windstruck can be applied easily enough, using the Mutation Spray Windstruck gear. For Twisted, you must either rely on the Tornado Weather Event or use the Pterodactyl Pet. If you choose to employ the Pterodactyl for this, you must ensure that the targeted harvest doesn’t have Windstruck on it.
Once you apply Tempestuous and Cyclonic to a Fruit, you will receive the Maelstrom Mutation.
Alterations made by the Maelstrom Mutation
In terms of gameplay mechanics, the Maelstrom Mutation applies a 100x sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit. The Mutation can immensely affect the Fruit’s sell value, particularly when stacking as many Mutations on it as possible. It doesn’t have any unique interactions with other Mutations, so you don’t have to worry about it overriding or locking them.
As for the visual changes, the Maelstrom Mutation causes a neon blue pulsating effect to converge at the affected produce. The effect is similar to Cyclonic, with a slightly different color scheme.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I apply the Maelstrom Mutation in Grow a Garden?
The Maelstrom Mutation is a result of combining Cyclonic and Tempestuous Mutations.
Does the Maelstrom Mutation override other Mutations?
No, the Maelstrom Mutation does not affect any other Mutations, making it well-suited for Mutation stacking.
What is the sell value multiplier offered by the Maelstrom Mutation?
The Maelstrom Mutation applies a 100x sell value multiplier to the affected produce.
