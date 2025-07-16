The fastest way to get Pets to Level 50 in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden introduced Pet Mutations with the update of the same name on July 12, 2025. Pet Mutations are only applicable to level 50 or higher farm animals, making it important to try and level them up as quickly as possible. The fastest way to get your Pets to level 50 is to use XP-granting Pets, feed your companions large Fruits, and get additional Pet slots.

Ad

Here’s how you can get your farm animals to level 50 at a rapid pace in Grow a Garden.

Quickly leveling Pets up to 50 in Grow a Garden

The Horned Dinomushroom (Image via Roblox)

Before you try leveling your Pets up, consider unlocking at least four Pet slots. Pet slots determine the maximum possible age of your Pets. If you don’t have four slots available, your Pet will simply stop aging before reaching level 50. Sell unused Pets to unlock new slots and increase the Pet level cap at the same time. That way, you won’t be wasting much time while leveling up your Pets.

Ad

Trending

There are a few ways to improve your Pets’ XP gain rate so that they reach level 50 as soon as possible. These methods borrow from all aspects of the game, which means that there is plenty of legwork to be done if you’re a new player. Use all three simultaneously to reach the desired level at the earliest.

XP-granting Pets : Certain Pet passives, such as the Night Owl, grant bonus XP per second to all active Pets. Stacking such passives will help you significantly improve the level-up rate of your farm critters.

: Certain Pet passives, such as the Night Owl, grant bonus XP per second to all active Pets. Stacking such passives will help you significantly improve the level-up rate of your farm critters. Feed your Pets: If your Pets’ Hunger Meters are fully depleted, they will stop gaining XP. Consider topping off their Hunger Meters every 12 hours to ensure they continue to gather XP over time. Larger Fruits like the Horned Dinomushrooms grant bonus XP, so be sure to reserve a few for this.

If your Pets’ Hunger Meters are fully depleted, they will stop gaining XP. Consider topping off their Hunger Meters every 12 hours to ensure they continue to gather XP over time. Larger Fruits like the Horned Dinomushrooms grant bonus XP, so be sure to reserve a few for this. Pet Toys: Pet Toys are a new addition to the game that can be crafted for bonuses to the Pet XP gain rate. The Small Treat, Medium Treat, and Level-up Lollipop items will all help your Pets level up, making them a great option to reach the desired level.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet Mutations tier list

Pets that increase XP gain

Pet Mutations machine (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of Pets that grant XP in this experience:

Ad

Night Owl: Additional 0.05-0.25 XP per second to all active Pets.

Additional 0.05-0.25 XP per second to all active Pets. Blood Owl: Additional 0.5 XP per second to all active Pets.

Additional 0.5 XP per second to all active Pets. Cooked Owl: Additional 0.17 XP per second to all active Pets.

Additional 0.17 XP per second to all active Pets. Capybara: Additional 3.48 XP per second to all active Pets within range.

Additional 3.48 XP per second to all active Pets within range. Sea Turtle: Occasionally grants bonus XP to one random Pet.

Occasionally grants bonus XP to one random Pet. Iguanodon: Additional XP per second to all active Dinosaur-type Pets.

Additional XP per second to all active Dinosaur-type Pets. Dilophosaurus: Every 13:53 minutes, it spits out venom that spreads to other random Pets on the farm. The venom either reduces affected Pets’ ability cooldowns by 40.82 seconds or grants them 570.48 XP.

Every 13:53 minutes, it spits out venom that spreads to other random Pets on the farm. The venom either reduces affected Pets’ ability cooldowns by 40.82 seconds or grants them 570.48 XP. Owl: Additional 0.06 XP per second to all active Pets.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the level requirement for Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden?

To be eligible for Pet Mutations, your Pets must be level 50 or higher.

What is the quickest way to get Pets to level 50 in Grow a Garden?

The quickest way to get Pets to level 50 is to equip Pets that grant additional XP per second, feed them regularly, and use Treat-type Pet Toys.

Ad

How much bonus XP does the Blood Owl give to Pets in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Owl grants an additional 0.5 XP per second to all active Pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025