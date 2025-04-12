Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits: How to get, overview, and moveset

The Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits is one of the most overpowered consumables that can provide never-ending brute strength. What makes this fruit worth having is its transformation ability. You can transform into a fully-armored Mammoth with abilities strong enough to assert one-sided dominance in PvP battles. That being said, the Mammoth Fruit is the right choice if you want to squash your enemies.

Thankfully, it is a permanent fruit in this experience, and you can acquire it using Robux and Beli (in-game currency). In this guide, we will explain how to get the Mammoth Fruit and other important information related to it.

Mammoth Fruit overview in Blox Fruits

Just like the Dragon Fruit, you can use the Mammoth Fruit to take down your foes in both the PvE and PvP battles. There is no use of projectiles or energy surges while using this fruit, just pure strength to wear down the enemies. On top of it, you can also transform into a giant battle-ready Mammoth upon reaching Mastery level 300 with this fruit.

The Mammoth form (Image via Roblox)

One great thing about this fruit is that it does not put a time limit while you have transformed into a Mammoth. So once you are in the giant form, you have as much as you want until you die or return to your normal form.

An important thing to know about this fruit is that its normal moveset isn't that effective in comparison to the transformed moveset. So make sure to reach the Mastery level 300 as early as possible.

How to get the Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Mammoth Fruit by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer. This shop NPC can be found on various islands, but Pirate Starter Island and Marine Starter Island are the easiest locations to look for him. Both of these islands are located in the First Sea, so you can easily find them. Apart from the above locations, you can find the Blox Fruit Dealer in the following islands:

Middle Town (First Sea)

Kingdom of Rose Docks (Second Sea)

Café (Second Sea)

Mansion (Third Sea)

Port Town (Third Sea)

Upon interacting with the Blox Fruit Dealer, you can check out his stock for the Mammoth Fruit. If the fruit is in stock, you can purchase it for 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux.

However, you can purchase it using Robux even if it's not in stock. A general thing to remember is that a Mammoth Fruit purchased using Beli will be replaced if you acquire another fruit. However, if you purchase it using Robux, it will stay in your inventory forever.

All Mammoth Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

You can access the following movesets after equipping the Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits.

Normal moveset

These are the moves that you can use before transforming into the Mammoth:

Ancient Cutter (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to summon a shadow Mammoth and stomp on the ground to send three strikes, causing damage to the opponent in the front.

True Prehistoric Punt (X move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to summon a shadow Mammoth and dash toward the opponent. Upon contact with the target, the Mammoth will send them in the air using their trunk.

Colossal Crusher (C move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to summon a shadow Mammoth and dash toward the opponent. Upon contact with the target, the Mammoth will slam the opponent on the ground, crushing them with brute force.

Transformation (V move)

Requires Mastery level 300

Allows the user to transform into a Mammoth for as long as they want. The Mammoth is covered with an armor that reduces the damage by half.

Stampede (F move)

Requires Mastery level 200

Allows the user to summon a shadow Mammoth and leap in the front, causing massive AoE damage. The shadow Mammoth will leap farther if the move is held for a while.

Transformed moveset

Below are all the moves that you can use after transforming into a Mammoth in Blox Fruits:

Normal attack (M1)

Allows the user to slap the opponent twice using their trunk, followed by a stomp on the ground that causes AoE damage. After this, the Mammoth roars, dealing extra damage to the opponent.

Ancient Cutter (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to stomp their foot to send three strikes toward the target, dealing immense damage.

True Prehistoric Punt (X move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and hit the enemy with their trunk, tossing them way up in the air.

Colossal Crusher (C move)

Requires Mastery level 100

Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and slam them on the ground, causing significant damage.

Transformation (V move)

Allows the user to transform back into the regular form.

Stampede (F move)

Requires Mastery level 200

Allows the user to dash toward the opponent and damage them using the tusk. Enemies hit by this move will be dragged along until this move is active.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

How much does the Mammoth Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Mammoth Fruit in exchange for 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux.

Is the Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits worth it?

Yes, the Mammoth Fruit is worthwhile as it brings immense power to your arsenal.

What is the maximum Master level of the Mammoth Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The maximum Mastery level of the Mammoth Fruit is level 300.

