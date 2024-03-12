Max Speed Codes (March 2024)

Max Speed codes can help you reach the pinnacle of speed with very little effort in this racing Roblox experience. You can receive unique items and vehicles that can either be flashy or functional. If you’re someone who likes to win at any cost, these codes will reward you with boosts as well.

Being completely free to redeem, they have a very low entry bar and allow everyone to benefit from them. In this article, you can find every active code for Max Speed, along with a guide on using them.

Active Max Speed codes

Active codes for Max Speed (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed in the table below are confirmed to work in Max Speed. Note that each of these has an undefined expiration date, which can cause it to expire out of the blue. Thus, it’s recommended to redeem the codes at the earliest opportunity.

List of active codes in Max Speed Code Rewards BigDay 2x Trophies for 15 minutes RunForrestRun 2x Acceleration for 15 minutes FastNFurious 2x Trophies for 15 minutes

Inactive Max Speed codes

Here are the inactive codes for Max Speed, which can no longer be used in the Roblox experience. Since they can’t be used anymore, the rewards associated with them are lost as well.

That said, the developers may replace them with new ones that offer similar unique items in the future. This will avoid instances where sudden code expiration results in permanently-missable content, helping new and old players alike.

List of inactive codes in Max Speed Code Rewards Red Express Red vehicle E-Scooter E-Scooter vehicle Headlight Unique Headlight

How to redeem active Max Speed codes

How to redeem codes for Max Speed (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming Max Speed codes is fairly straightforward. Simply follow the steps listed below:

Start Max Speed on the Roblox Player app.

Use the gift box icon to access the code box.

Enter a valid code in the code box and press Redeem to claim your freebies.

Repeat for all working codes.

Max Speed codes are case-sensitive, which is noteworthy since they use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters. Players are suggested to rely on the copy-paste method over manually entering them to avoid unexpected code redemption errors.

Besides, pasting them directly from the active codes table is both the quicker and far more reliable option.

Max Speed codes and their importance

Codes for Max Speed and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Max Speed allow players access to items and boosts that would not be obtainable otherwise. Certain unique items add a visual flair to the gamer's vehicle, helping them make their rides more stylish. As for boosts, they can help newcomers obtain more trophies or accelerate faster for a set amount of time.

Boosts are particularly helpful for newcomers to the game, giving them a chance to secure a victory where it would not be possible otherwise.

Max Speed code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Max Speed (Image via Roblox)

If an incorrect or inactive code is entered, Max Speed shows an error message in a separate dialog box. As of yet, players have not discovered any server-related issues in the experience that disrupt the code system. Should you find something of the sort, rebooting the Roblox client may address it.

Where to find new Max Speed codes

The developers of Max Speed, Team Hermes, regularly post new codes for the game on the official Max Speed Discord server. You may also rely on this page to access the latest additions to the game’s code list. We will continue to update the active codes table as new ones are released.

FAQs on Max Speed codes

Which code for Max Speed offers an acceleration boost?

The code RunForrestRun offers a 15-minute boost to your acceleration in Max Speed.

How many times can the codes for Max Speed be used?

All codes for Max Speed are single-use only, which means that once you have used them, their benefits can’t be received again.

When are new codes added to Max Speed?

New codes are added to Max Speed during major game updates and milestones.

