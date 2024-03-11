Animal Evolution Simulator codes (March 2024) 

Players can redeem Animal Evolution Simulator codes to earn free XP and Levels. XP is a vital resource that drives the gameplay, as your Animal evolves into larger and more powerful ones based on the XP you earn from eating. Levels offer a 1% increase in damage and HP for your Animal. New players can make the most of these codes and quickly compete on the leaderboards.

This article covers the active codes, their usage, the redemption process, and more.

Roblox Animal Evolution Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes in Animal Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following active Animal Evolution Simulator codes do not have any expiration dates. Expect fresh ones to appear during milestones, special events, and updates.

Code Rewards Magic Free Xp (Latest) Ice 3,000 Xp Ages +5 Levels BeyondBoundaries 2,000 Xp Pegasus +1 Level FollowUs 500 Xp Dizzil 2,000 Xp WildRun 2,000 Xp TenLikes +10 Levels

Inactive Animal Evolution Simulator codes

None of the existing codes in Animal Evolution Simulator have gone invalid.

How to redeem Animal Evolution Simulator codes

Code box in Animal Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem all the active codes for Animal Evolution Simulator:

After you spawn on the map, hit the Backpack button.

button. Your inventory UI will be displayed.

Select Codes to open the PromoCodes! box.

to open the box. Copy any active code and paste it into the Enter your code here! text box.

text box. Hit the green CONFIRM CODE button to redeem a code in Animal Evolution Simulator.

What are Animal Evolution Simulator codes about, and what's their importance?

Claim free Levels to become powerful in Animal Evolution Simulator (Image via Roblox)

You must spend 49 Robux for one Level or grind to climb the ladder. Upon redeeming Level codes, you can easily enhance your Animal's overall capacity and power without breaking a sweat.

The free XP obtained from the codes is beneficial to newcomers as they can easily unlock new Animals without Robux or the need to grind. Players can gain a lot of XP and advance to the Savanna Area in no time.

The following Animals can be unlocked within a few minutes of game time using the active XP codes for Animal Evolution Simulator:

Worm (Starter)

(Starter) Ant

Beetle Larva

Snail

Bee

Gecko

Hamster

Rat

Kiwi

Rabbit

Hedgehog

Capybara

Snake

Mongoose

Komodo Dragon

Pig

Cobra

Deer

Fox

Wild Boar

Animal Evolution Simulator code troubleshooting and fix

Invalid code/expired (Image via Roblox)

Entering incorrect codes will result in an invalid code/expired message appearing. Avoid this by double-checking the codes before hitting the Submit Code button.

Where to find new Animal Evolution Simulator codes

Follow the developer's official X handle to learn about new codes, in-game news, and updates. You can also keep an eye on our active codes list table, which will be updated with fresh codes for Animal Evolution Simulator when released.

FAQs on Animal Evolution Simulator codes

What are the latest codes in Animal Evolution Simulator?

Magic is the only latest code in Animal Evolution Simulator.

What codes offer free Levels in Animal Evolution Simulator?

Pegasus, Ages, and 10Likes are the only codes that offer free Levels.

When will the codes expire in Animal Evolution Simulator?

All the codes could become inactive at any moment, as no official expiration dates have been issued as of now.

