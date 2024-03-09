School of Hierarchy Codes (March 2024)

School of Hierarchy codes are the best way to obtain resources that help you progress through the game. You can receive gear, cash, EXP, and more by redeeming them, giving you a head start as soon as you load into the game world. Best of all, they have no prerequisites, making them usable by everyone.

Their usefulness is undeniable, particularly since you can receive over a million in cash immediately. In this article, you will find every active code for School of Hierarchy, along with a complete breakdown of how to use the code system.

Active School of Hierarchy codes

Active codes for School of Hierarchy

The following codes are confirmed to be working in School of Hierarchy. Note that they can expire rather unexpectedly, rendering the rewards tied to them inaccessible. We suggest redeeming them at the earliest opportunity to avoid missing certain rewards.

List of active codes in School of Hierarchy Code Rewards Sorryforpingherespot10code Basic Pants Revamp50KMoneyCode Cash Revamp500KEXPCode EXP RevampBoosterCode Freebies SpinMoney1 500k Cash FixPls 800k Cash

Inactive School of Hierarchy codes

The following list contains every inactive code for Roblox School of Hierarchy. While they can no longer be used and the rewards tied to them have been rendered inaccessible, the developers have replaced them already.

The replacements offer similar or better rewards than the inactive ones, so you don’t have to worry about missing freebies.

List of inactive codes in School of Hierarchy Code Rewards Fragmenting Shard 1MEXP 1,000,000 EXP Points 1MilMoney 1,000,000 Cash POWWWEEERRRRR Strong Attack Booster 10Potential Freebies

How to redeem active School of Hierarchy codes

How to redeem codes for School of Hierarchy

Here’s how to redeem active codes for School of Hierarchy:

Start School of Hierarchy on the Roblox client.

Use the M key to open the main menu.

Click Settings to access the code box.

Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

School of Hierarchy codes include case-sensitive alphanumeric characters. This can lead to typographical errors when entered manually, which makes the copy-paste method the superior alternative. Not only is it quicker to use, but it also results in fewer or no errors during the redemption process.

School of Hierarchy codes and their importance

Codes for School of Hierarchy and their importance

Codes for School of Hierarchy reward the player with various rewards that include EXP, cash, boosters, and gear. EXP and cash are particularly notable freebies, as they can directly impact how the player interacts with the game.

As for the other freebies, boosters can reduce the time needed to grind resources, while gear can provide them with some protection during combat.

School of Hierarchy code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for School of Hierarchy

When entering an incorrect or invalid code, you will see an error message pop up in School of Hierarchy. As of this writing, players have yet to report any server-side issues that prevent code redemption in the game. Upon encountering such an issue, restarting the game may help you resolve it.

Where to find new School of Hierarchy codes

You can find new codes for School of Hierarchy by following @DdiaEclipsor on X, joining the official Discord server and Roblox Group, and subscribing to the official YouTube channel. You may also return to this page, as it can be a convenient place to locate all the active codes.

FAQs on School of Hierarchy codes

What are the rewards obtainable through codes in School of Hierarchy?

You can receive cash, gear, exp, shards, and boosters for redeeming codes in School of Hierarchy.

When are new codes added to School of Hierarchy?

The code list for School of Hierarchy is updated during major game updates and milestones.

How much cash can I receive by redeeming codes for School of Hierarchy?

You can receive over 1,300,000 cash by redeeming codes for School of Hierarchy.

