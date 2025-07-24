Medium Treat in Grow a Garden: How to get and use

Of the two Treat types in Grow a Garden, the Medium Treat is the more useful and effective one. Available from the Gear Shop, Medium Treat is a Legendary-tier item that can be used to apply an XP boost to a single Pet. It serves two purposes through this XP boost: hastening the Pet’s ageing process and allowing it to reach level 50 to access the Pet Mutation system.

Ad

Let’s take a quick look at Medium Treats and how to use them in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Medium Treats in Grow a Garden

How to get

Medium Treat in the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Getting Medium Treats is an extremely straightforward process, even more so than Small Treats. All you need to do is buy them from the Gear Shop. Since it is a Legendary-tier item, it can take a little while for the item to become available in the shop stock.

Ad

Trending

When it does become purchasable in the shop, you can buy a Medium Treat for 4 million Sheckles. Only three Treats are available at a time in the stock, so be sure to nab them all before the stock refreshes. After all, there’s no telling when it may appear again.

If you wish to circumvent the stock RNG entirely, you can buy a Medium Treat for 119 Robux instead. This will instantly add the item to your inventory, regardless of whether the item is available in the shop stock or not.

Ad

Also read: All Divine Pets in Grow a Garden

How to use

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve used Small Treats, the process of using Medium Treats will come naturally to you. Simply equip the item from your inventory by pressing the corresponding number key or through your inventory, (`) on the keyboard.

Ad

After that, go to the Pet you wish to apply the bonus to and double-click on it. By doing so, the Medium Treat will be consumed, and the chosen companion will receive the XP bonus.

This boost lasts for 86,400 seconds or 24 hours, making its duration twice as long as the Small Treat.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Medium Treats in Grow a Garden

Ad

Medium Treats can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 4 million Sheckles or 119 Robux.

What are Medium Treats used for in Grow a Garden?

Medium Treats are used to give the desired Pet an XP gain rate boost for 24 hours or a day.

Where is the Gear Shop located in Grow a Garden?

The Gear Shop is located on the opposite side of the map from the Seed Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025