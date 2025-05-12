Mermaid Isle codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Mermaid Isle codes grants players crucial in-game rewards for enhancing their experience. This Roblox title lets you roleplay as a mermaid in a vast ocean inhabited by various creatures. You can complete quests, discover new stories, and befriend other players. While normally you have to finish objectives to get Pearls, codes offer a time-efficient method of obtaining the game currency.

This article features the active codes and a quick guide on redeeming them in Mermaid Isle.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Mermaid Isle codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Mermaid Isle codes

Below is the list of working codes for Roblox Mermaid Isle. Make sure to redeem them quickly because they are time-sensitive.

List of active codes in Mermaid Isle Code Rewards CorruptGoddes07 1500 Pearls HASHTAGBLESSED Free rewards BUGGYUPDATE 1000 Pearls 500KVISITS 500 Pearls 100KVISITS 350 Pearls

Expired Mermaid Isle codes

Roblox codes for this game become inactive after an unspecified time. The moment a code stops giving rewards, the following list is updated:

List of inactive codes in Mermaid Isle Code Rewards Release 250 Pearls and Tide Swimmer

How to redeem Roblox Mermaid Isle codes

The code redemption menu in the game (Image via Roblox)

Since codes carry no prerequisites, you can redeem them in the game by following these steps:

Launch Mermaid Isle on Roblox.

Press Settings at the bottom of the main menu.

at the bottom of the main menu. Find the redemption box on the right side of the game screen, below Enter Code .

. Enter a valid code in the blank text box.

Click the Redeem button to claim rewards.

Mermaid Isle codes and their importance

Use Pearls to buy different accessories (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Mermaid Isle give Pearls, the chief in-game currency, which can be spent in the Shop. You can buy tails, tops, accessories, hair, and face sets to personalize your mermaid and make it more appealing. A preview of the item is displayed on the screen, so that you can pick whatever suits you best from the range of options.

Mermaid Isle code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Error! Invalid code" error in Mermaid Isle (Image via Roblox)

The "Error! Invalid code" message appears when players try to use an incorrect code. Meanwhile, attempting to redeem inactive ones leads to the "This code is expired" error.

To avoid redemption errors, only use active codes and cross-check your entries for mistakes. There must be no mistypes and alterations in the letter casing because they are case-sensitive. For more precision, it is advised to copy and paste the valid codes directly into the redemption box.

Where to find new Mermaid Isle codes

You can find the latest codes for this game on the Mermaid Isle Trello board and the official Mermaid Isle Discord server. The game creators reveal new ones to celebrate updates and milestones, as a means to show their appreciation for the player community.

FAQs on Mermaid Isle codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Mermaid Isle?

CorruptGoddess07 is the newest code for this role-playing simulation game.

How are promo codes useful for Mermaid Isle players?

By redeeming codes, players can get free Pearls for purchasing cosmetics from the in-game Shop.

How many times can a Mermaid Isle code be redeemed?

Reflecting the standard of Roblox games, each code for Mermaid Isle can be redeemed only once by an account.

