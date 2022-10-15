Military Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free credits, cash, and more (October 2022)

InfinityInteractive created Roblox Military Tycoon for players who love games involving military combat and battle strategy. In the shooter offering, players can play as a nation and attempt to conquer the planet.

They have military-grade equipment at their disposal, and their fleet of boats, helicopters, and tanks keeps growing. To increase their country's revenue, they can take control of check-posts and oil rigs.

To get a headstart in the game, players can use the codes published by the developers of the game. These can be redeemed for free gems, cash, and credits, which gamers can use to buy better weapons and equipment.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Military Tycoon

Active codes in Roblox Military Tycoon

Here are the active Roblox codes for the game Military Tycoon :

550klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

600klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

780k - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500K cash

bugs - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500K credits

f16 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

followers5k - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100K cash

ghostship - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 diamonds

goldcar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500K cash

happysaturday - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 gems

hollidayu - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

Hooray50k - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300K cash

newplane - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

skins - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500K cash

weekday - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500K cash

Some simple instructions to redeem the codes offered above have been provided in a later section of this piece.

Expired codes in Roblox Military Tycoon

These Roblox codes do not work in Military Tycoon anymore:

lagfixed - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150K cash

heist - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

450klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

400klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

badegghunt - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

Outage - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750K cash

freecash - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 750K cash

24ktank - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

battlecruiser - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

missiletruck - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150K credits

300klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75K credits

weakupdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250K credits

110mvis - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

island - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

ilovebugs - This code can be redeemed in the game to get credits

battleship - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150K credits

100mvis - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 350K credits

flyingfortress - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150K credits

1mmembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 30K credits

90mvis - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

250klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

500kfavs - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

80mvis - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10K credits

credits - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10K credits

200klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward

Halloween - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 30K credits

military2022! - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward.

70mvis - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward.

WorldWar - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a reward.

ARTILLERY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K credits

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Military Tycoon

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the Military Tycoon:

Start the game.

Select the Thumbs Up button, and a pop-up window will appear.

Copy and paste your desired active code into it.

Hit Confirm to receive the promised rewards.

Developers keep posting free codes, and Roblox players can follow their Twitter accounts for all game-related updates.

