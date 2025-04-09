Minecart Obby: Worlds and Dimensions guide

The main levels of Minecart Obby are named Worlds, and they feature a lengthy course filled with obstacles that you must cross to reach the end. This Roblox experience includes a myriad of challenges for you to face, including fatal platforms, infinite voids, and more. Worlds can pose a significant challenge and are segregated based on Dimensions, a categorization system that separates early-game levels from the rest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Worlds and Dimensions in Minecart Obby.

Worlds and Dimensions in Minecart Obby

Worlds and Dimensions screen (Image via Roblox)

Worlds represent standard levels in Minecart Obby, with various obstacles to clear and checkpoints to reach. Each challenge is punctuated by a checkpoint flag that activates while you are in its vicinity. The detection radius for checkpoints extends a notable distance above the flag as well, so you can activate it while in mid-air.

As you continue to progress, the bar at the top of the screen fills up, indicating your proximity to the end of the level. Hitting certain progress milestones and checkpoint flags grants you Diamonds, which can be used to purchase new Carts. And once you finish the level, you gain access to the next World.

Dimensions, on the other hand, is a grouping system for Worlds. As of this writing, the game features two Dimensions. Dimension 1 includes five Worlds, and Dimension 2 has just one.

Listed below are the different Worlds found in Dimension 1:

World 1: Forest

Forest World 2: Desert

Desert World 3: Snow

Snow World 4: Nether

Nether World 5: End

After completing Dimension 1 Worlds, you can move on to the only Dimension 2 World available at the moment: Aether.

These levels become progressively more challenging, demanding a greater degree of precision as you speed through the levels. For this reason, it’s imperative to maintain both speed and high control of your Cart.

About Minecart Obby

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This game is a platformer title that takes cues from Minecraft for its aesthetic style. It involves using a cart to speed through levels and reach the end, earning Diamonds along the way. Completing the levels, known as Worlds in the game, lets the player access new ones that ramp up the challenge and rewards.

As the player continues to amass Diamonds, they will gain access to different Cart types. Each Cart comes with a different stat line, making every option feel distinct in its own right. The further the player progresses, the faster and better the Cart selection becomes.

With over a dozen different Carts to unlock, play through the various levels, and overcome the challenges in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

How many Worlds does Dimension 1 include in Minecart Obby?

Dimension 1 includes five worlds: Forest, Desert, Snow, Nether, and End.

What is the best Cart in Minecart Obby?

The best Cart in the game is the Fighter Jet, which costs 9,999 Diamonds to unlock.

Is Minecart Obby available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any additional premium purchases.

