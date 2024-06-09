Miraculous RP: Anniversary Update

Miraculous RP is an extensive role-playing title where Robloxians can play as characters from a beloved animated series called Quests of Ladybug & Cat Noir and players must go on an adventure across Miraculous Paris as shown in the series. In the game, players can hang out with their friends, explore the city, or play mini-games. Recently, the title celebrated its anniversary with the release of an anniversary-themed update.

The update brings about multiple bug fixes and additions with a major focus on the game's anniversary and an exclusive event to commemorate the occasion. This article takes a deep dive into the additions and fixes made in the Anniversary Update in Miraculous RP.

Everything added to Miraculous RP in the Anniversary Update

New Diamond Dance Donation event

Official cover for Miraculous RP (Image via Roblox)

The newest addition to Miraculous RP is an event called Diamond Dance Donation, and multiple mini-events fall under its umbrella. Here are the particulars:

Trending

Robloxians can now team up and donate charms to help build the exclusive Diamonds Dance locations all across the game.

Dive into new weekly adventures with Miracle Queen in the game and complete all the weekly quests to experience her unique challenges.

Gamers can now explore Paris and discover new mini-quests from NPCs popping up around the city. They appear periodically and currently spawn only in the Paris area.

Players can now use their superpowers to free NPCs trapped by Horrificator and become the hero that Paris needs and earn rewards.

Also Check: Color or Die: Chapter 1 map breakdown

Bug fixes, quests, and other optimizations

Official cover for Miraculous RP (Image via Roblox)

Countless new features, optimizations, and bugs have been fixed in this update. Additionally, the game has added quests that players can complete to earn some interesting rewards:

Play the game for 15 minutes in a row to receive a free reward from the Miracle Queen.

Invite three users to the game to receive a free reward from the Miracle Queen.

Free 20 NPCs from the Goo to receive a free reward from the Miracle Queen.

Help 20 NPCs find their items to receive a free reward from the Miracle Queen.

Complete 15 daily quests to receive a free reward from the Miracle Queen.

Find all Musical Notes in Paris to receive Gabriel's Dance RP Animation.

Find all Musical Notes in Shanghai to receive Felix's Dance RP Animation.

Find all Musical Notes in New York to receive Dance with Miraculous RP Animation.

The game devs are actively working to reduce in-game lag, fix various bugs, and improve the overall performance of the game.

Also Check: Slap Battles: Chaos Badge Guide

FAQs on Miraculous RP

When was Miraculous RP released?

Miraculous RP created by Toya was first released on February 11, 2021.

Is Miraculous RP free?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is entirely free; however, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does Miraculous RP receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with Miraculous RP players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow anime fighters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024