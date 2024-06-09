Color or Die: Chapter 1 map breakdown

Color or Die is a meticulously crafted horror Roblox title in which players are forced to enter a maze, find a way out, and find all the colors with a monster constantly on their tail. They can also get some help and avoid the creature if they stand by a wall that corresponds to their in-game avatar's color.

Be that as it may, it can be hard for newbies and at times veterans to navigate in the confusing maze and keep track of their location since there is no map or guide to help get through. Luckily, this guide acts as a compass for aspiring adventurers and guides them through the maze in Chapter 1 of Color or Die.

Breakdown of the map in Chapter 1 of Color or Die

Understanding the map

In the game, Robloxians get three lives, and after all of them are exhausted, they are forced to start over. When completing the maze and simultaneously hiding from the monster, players can stand beside a wall that corresponds to the color of their body to hide themselves from the monster and get a free pass.

The lobby of the game is also referred to as the first chapter of the game by many players and it is only the first part of three chapters in total. However, this number can go up in the future as the BIGworks Games developers are constantly working on newer and more hard-to-crack maps for the players to experience.

The Map for Chapter 1 in Color or Die (Image via Color or Die Wiki)

If players are struggling to complete Chapter 1 in Color or Die, they can refer to the image embedded above to help locate the safe zone and all possible pathways to the needed colors and the exit.

Here's a complete walkthrough of the abovementioned maze:

Use the black paint to unlock the black door and pick up the red bucket.

Then, go to the red room and unlock the screwdriver.

Optional - Robloxians can now go to the screwdriver secret room near the green room.

Robloxians can now go to the screwdriver secret room near the green room. Go near the vent after completing the diagonal obby, obtaining the orange bucket, and paintbrush.

Now, go to the orange room and unlock the yellow paint bucket.

To get to the yellow room, traverse the cube obby, obtain the green bucket, and the paintbrush.

Now, go to the green room and pick up the teal paint bucket and a paintbrush.

Return to the vent, complete the diagonal obby again to get to the teal room, and unlock the triangular block and paintbrush.

Optional - Players can now go to the triangular block secret room near the purple room.

Players can now go to the triangular block secret room near the purple room. Now, go back to the green room and unlock the blue paint bucket.

Go to the blue room and unlock the saw.

Optional - Players can now go to the saw secret room near the left exit of the safe zone.

Players can now go to the saw secret room near the left exit of the safe zone. Now, go back to the yellow room and unlock the plank and lava obby. Complete the obby and obtain the purple paint bucket along with the paintbrush.

Optional - Robloxians can now go to the plank secret room next to the right exit of the safe zone.

Robloxians can now go to the plank secret room next to the right exit of the safe zone. Now, move towards the purple room to obtain the hammer and paintbrush.

Optional - Players can now go to the hammer secret room near the red room.

Players can now go to the hammer secret room near the red room. Now, go back to the red room and unlock the pink paint bucket.

Later, go to the pink room and unlock the key.

Optional - The key secret room located inside the blue room is now unlocked and players can check it out if they wish to.

The key secret room located inside the blue room is now unlocked and players can check it out if they wish to. Now, go back to the yellow room, and complete the cube obby once again, to unlock the paintbrush.

After searching for the remaining six paintbrushes and finding them, go to the paintbrush door and obtain the white paint bucket.

To finish the run, go back to the spawn, unlock the endings, and complete the minigames (if any.)

FAQs on Color or Die

When was Color or Die released?

This game was first released on March 29, 2023, by BIGworks Games.

Is Color or Die free to play?

There are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Color or Die receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

