Color or Die: A Definitive Guide

Color or Die is a Roblox horror experience where you must find your way through a maze while escaping from a monster. This game is designed around this simple premise, with plenty of challenges built on top of its solid foundations.

Not only is the monster undefeatable, but you must also find several items in the game to clear the level. The moment you collect the required items, you will gain access to the exit. But that game doesn’t end there, as you must find your way out of the maze and access the exit with the monster hot on your trail.

Stuck on a Color or Die level? This guide will help you through the basics and help you navigate the intricate maze featured in this spine-tingling Roblox game.

The main objective of Color or Die

Official Color or Die cover art (Image via Roblox)

The premise of escaping a maze with a monster chasing you is simple enough. Color or Die builds upon it through- you guessed it- colors. When starting a level, you will gain access to a red paint bucket, which allows you to unlock red doors.

Simultaneously, while the paint is in your inventory, you can avoid detection from the monster by standing against a wall of the same color. This creates plenty of room for some strategic thinking, as knowing when to break the line of sight and hide against a wall becomes a core part of the game.

Picking up a paintbrush (Image via Roblox)

Upon unlocking the corresponding door, you will lose access to the paint bucket, removing your ability to hide against the wall. This is where you must scramble to find your next paint bucket while avoiding the monster completely. If the monster catches you, it’s game over and your progress will be reset.

As you progress through the maze, you will find several useful items. Each of these has a distinct purpose, giving you access to paint buckets and paintbrushes. After collecting all paint brushes, the way to the exit will open and you will be free to leave.

Tips on completing each chapter in Color or Die

Complete Obbies to access a paint bucket (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips on how you can successfully avoid the monster while collecting paint buckets and other items:

Pay Attention to Your Surroundings: It’s easy to get turned around in the maze because of its colored walls. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times and pay attention to any landmarks to avoid unnecessarily retreading your steps. The more you loiter, the greater your chances of being caught.

It’s easy to get turned around in the maze because of its colored walls. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times and pay attention to any landmarks to avoid unnecessarily retreading your steps. The more you loiter, the greater your chances of being caught. Hide in Plain Sight: When holding a paint bucket, the monster won’t be able to see you if you are standing right next to a wall of the same color. If you do so, the monster will simply walk past you as if you were never there.

When holding a paint bucket, the monster won’t be able to see you if you are standing right next to a wall of the same color. If you do so, the monster will simply walk past you as if you were never there. Signs of The Monster: When the monster is close to you, your screen will begin to distort. This is the game’s way of telling you that you are about to be caught and that you must book it as fast as possible. Break your line of sight as soon as you can and hide against a colored wall if you have the paint bucket in your hands.

When the monster is close to you, your screen will begin to distort. This is the game’s way of telling you that you are about to be caught and that you must book it as fast as possible. Break your line of sight as soon as you can and hide against a colored wall if you have the paint bucket in your hands. Take Note of Key Items: Certain key items, such as the screwdriver and the hammer can be used to open paths that would normally be inaccessible. If you happen to come across a vent or a breakable wall, keep them in mind as they can be opened using the aforementioned items.

Certain key items, such as the screwdriver and the hammer can be used to open paths that would normally be inaccessible. If you happen to come across a vent or a breakable wall, keep them in mind as they can be opened using the aforementioned items. Obby Areas: Certain areas of the game feature obbies, which need to be completed to access some of the paint buckets. These are not too difficult and can be retried an unlimited number of times, so feel free to take your time with these.

Premium features

In-game Shop selection (Image via Roblox)

Color or Die has a Shop section filled with premium items and boosters. These simplify the game by a noticeable degree and streamline the overall experience in the process. The starter pack it offers includes three extra lives, three wheel spins, three tickets, and running shoes.

Items like extra lives and running shoes for extra speed can be immensely helpful in assisting you through the game. You can also use Robux to purchase a 50x Win multiplier and get wheel spins, which buff your avatar up significantly.

If you’re looking for a different way to experience this game, you can choose to be the monster by purchasing the Monster ticket.

FAQs

What is Color or Die about?

Color or Die has you escape a colorful maze using paint buckets while being chased by a monster.

What is the best way to complete Color or Die chapters?

The best way to complete chapters in Color or Die is to keep track of the item and access point locations, reducing the time taken for backtracking.

Does Color or Die feature secret endings?

Color or Die includes secret endings, which can be accessed by finding the room with the white bucket while completely avoiding the monster.

