How to find Nezuko in Project Slayers

Project Slayers is an anime-themed Roblox fighting title that pays homage to a famous animanga series called Demon Slayers. In the game, Robloxians must train to become the strongest on the server and take down anybody who stands in their way. Gamers can choose between the path of a demon and become the strongest or select the path of those who slay demons and restore order to the world.

If players choose to slay demons, they must defeat Nezuko, a mid-game demon boss. Nevertheless, before taking her down, Robloxians must locate her and prepare a strategy before they go in. This guide explains where one can find Nezuko in the game with ease.

Nezuko's location in Project Slayers: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Official cover for Project Slayers (Image via Roblox)

Nezuko or Kamado Nezuko is a mid-game demon boss in Project Slayers. She is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado and is one of the two remaining members of the Kamado family, as shown in the anime. She was formerly a human, but after being attacked by Muzan Kibutsuji, she transformed into a demon and became an antagonist.

Trending

She currently sits in demon boss level and drops a Tier 1 chest when she is successfully defeated. To find Nezuko, head over to Dangerous Woods in the Map 1 area, alongside Slasher, as this is where she spawns. Be on your toes at all times as she uses Blood Explosion moves with her attacks, has 1,400 Health, and can be quite deadly.

Upon defeating Nezuko, you will receive a Tier 1 chest, which is why she is also referred to as a Tier 1 boss in Project Slayers. You will have a 10% chance to earn a special move called Blood Burst if you use Blood Explosion Art. The complete list of items that can be obtained after defeating Nezuko is as follows:

Nezuko's Drops:

A guaranteed Tier 1 Chest

5% chance of Nezuko Bamboo

10% chance of Blood Burst Demon Art

+170 Exp

+700 Mastery Exp

Also Check: How to get Translator in Bee Swarm Simulator

Official cover for Project Slayers (Image via Roblox)

Below are the rewards you can come across if you open the Tier 1 Chest that is guaranteed to drop unlike the Nezuko Bamboo and the Blood Burst Demon Art.

Tier 1 Chest Drop Rates

Ore : 1% chance

: 1% chance Straw Hat : 1% chance

: 1% chance Fox Max: 3% chance

3% chance Giyu Haorie: 3% chance

3% chance Shinobu Haorie : 3% chance

: 3% chance Stylish Haorie : 3% chance

: 3% chance Stylish Mask: 3% chance

3% chance Tanjiro Haorie : 3% chance

: 3% chance Zenitsu Haorie : 3% chance

: 3% chance Insect Katanas : 5% chance

: 5% chance Giyu's Water Katana: 8% chance

8% chance Lightning Katana: 8% chance

8% chance Water Katana: 8% chance

8% chance Wind Katana: 8% chance

8% chance Health Regen Elixer: 10% chance

10% chance Health Elixer : 15% chance

: 15% chance Stamina Elixer: 15% chance

Also Check: Roblox Ohio: Bank heist guide

FAQs on Project Slayers

When was Project Slayers released?

Project Slayers was first released on November 15, 2020, by Project Slayers.

Is Project Slayers free to play?

There are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Project Slayers receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback