Mix a Brainrot: A beginner's guide

Mix a Brainrot lets you mix any two characters of your choice and create unique combinations. This game is all about farming Cash using unique characters and using it to buy new Eggs to expand your money-earning capabilities. By hatching Eggs, you can get new characters to use in your Brainrot mixer, greatly amplifying your money-earning rate in the process.

Ad

Here’s how you can get started with Mix a Brainrot.

Getting started with Mix a Brainrot

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Mix a Brainrot has you collect various characters by hatching Eggs and then combining two of them in the dedicated machine. Each Egg is assigned a unique rarity, which determines the money-earning rate of the hatched character. Eggs and characters occupy spots on the base, and since the number of available slots is limited, managing them effectively becomes quite important.

Ad

Trending

Characters and Eggs can be picked up and added to your inventory at any time. From your inventory, you can either place them back in your base or add them to the Brainrot Mixer machine. The Mixer machine can only include two characters at a time; you can activate it to mix the two Brainrots together and create a unique combination. The combined character has a higher money-earning rate than its constituents, making it more effective than the original characters.

Ad

Maximize your earn rate for buying and hatching the rarest Eggs, granting you access to characters with some of the highest earn rates in the game.

Feel free to check out our beginner's guide to Unbox a Brainrot.

Controls

The Mixing Machine (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

Ad

Gameplay features

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Brainrot mixing experience: The objective of the game is straightforward: earn money, use it to buy Eggs, hatch characters, and mix them. You can only use the mixer by adding two characters on either side of the machine. The fused character’s name and appearance varies based on the side in which its constituents were placed. However, the earn rate and general gameplay effectiveness remains the same, no matter the side you choose.

The objective of the game is straightforward: earn money, use it to buy Eggs, hatch characters, and mix them. You can only use the mixer by adding two characters on either side of the machine. The fused character’s name and appearance varies based on the side in which its constituents were placed. However, the earn rate and general gameplay effectiveness remains the same, no matter the side you choose. Earning money: Money is generated passively by the characters in your base. You can collect it by stepping onto the green pressure plates found next to the character slot. Cash can be collected at any time, so feel free to pick it up at your leisure. Note that you must place the fused Brainrot in one of these slots to be able to reap the benefits of its improved earn rate.

Money is generated passively by the characters in your base. You can collect it by stepping onto the green pressure plates found next to the character slot. Cash can be collected at any time, so feel free to pick it up at your leisure. Note that you must place the fused Brainrot in one of these slots to be able to reap the benefits of its improved earn rate. Mutations: Mutations can greatly increase the earn rate of a character through multipliers. They are random occurrences that have a chance of triggering when mixing two characters. Their value is inherently higher than their non-mutated counterparts and so, it’s always worth keeping them in your base.

Mutations can greatly increase the earn rate of a character through multipliers. They are random occurrences that have a chance of triggering when mixing two characters. Their value is inherently higher than their non-mutated counterparts and so, it’s always worth keeping them in your base. Levels: Your Brainrots earn more money as they level up. Interact with the Feeding station to feed your Brainrots and level them up. The leveling system is also tied to the in-game leaderboard, granting you unique rewards for reaching the top of the player rankings.

Your Brainrots earn more money as they level up. Interact with the Feeding station to feed your Brainrots and level them up. The leveling system is also tied to the in-game leaderboard, granting you unique rewards for reaching the top of the player rankings. Trading: The game includes a full-fledged trading system, where you can exchange Brainrots and resources based on mutual agreement. You can send a trade request to any player on the server; a trade is only successful if both parties consent to it. The two trade participants can discuss the value of a trade request using the in-game chat as well.

The game includes a full-fledged trading system, where you can exchange Brainrots and resources based on mutual agreement. You can send a trade request to any player on the server; a trade is only successful if both parties consent to it. The two trade participants can discuss the value of a trade request using the in-game chat as well. Shop: The in-game Shop includes a myriad of products that can be bought with Robux. Its exclusively premium content can be used to boost your progress through the game, giving you access to unique Eggs, Cash bundles, and more.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Mix a Brainrot

What is Mix a Brainrot about?

Mix a Brainrot is about combining different characters to create unique variants to earn Cash.

Is Mix a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, the title can be played for free without any mandatory premium purchases.

How do I combine characters in Mix a Brainrot?

Characters can be combined by placing them in the slots next to the mixing machine and hitting the Mix button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025