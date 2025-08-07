Unbox a Brainrot: A beginner’s guide

Unbox a Brainrot is a Roblox experience where you must hunt for the rarest and most valuable characters to maximize the Cash you earn. The game arms you with a hammer, which you can use to smash open crates. Each time you do so, a new character will be added to your roster, passively earning money as long as it is present on the plot.

Here’s a quick guide on the basic mechanics of Unbox a Brainrot to help you get started with your character collection and money-earning journey.

Getting started with Unbox a Brainrot

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Unbox a Brainrot is a simple game: break the crate on your plot and add the character inside to your roster. You have a hammer, which can be used to break the crate. The resilience of the featured crate depends on its rarity; the rarer the crate, the more hits it takes before falling apart. Once you’ve cracked it open, the character that pops out will occupy one of the empty spaces on your plot.

This character, known as a Brainrot, has a money earn rate assigned to it. Its earning rate is determined by both its rarity and the Mutation applied to it. The Brainrot will continue collecting money until you claim it by stepping on the button in front of it.

Aim to become the richest person on the server by collecting the rarest characters and try to complete the character index in this Roblox experience.

Looking to get started in other Brainrot-themed games? Consider reading through our beginner's guide for Catch and Feed a Brainrot.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Tool: Number keys 1, 2

Number keys 1, 2 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button (with a tool equipped)

Gameplay features

The Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

Earning money: Earning money makes up half of the gameplay loop. You can earn money in two ways: by claiming the money earned by your characters or by selling your characters. The latter is useful when you run out of space on your plot; you can get rid of any unneeded units to make space for rarer ones.

Earning money makes up half of the gameplay loop. You can earn money in two ways: by claiming the money earned by your characters or by selling your characters. The latter is useful when you run out of space on your plot; you can get rid of any unneeded units to make space for rarer ones. Collecting Brainrots: Brainrot collection is a process that is largely up to RNG. Getting a character for the first time adds its entry to the Index, which can be viewed by clicking the button on the left. Each time you open a crate, you have a random chance to receive a character that belongs to any of the six rarities. These rarities include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Secret.

Brainrot collection is a process that is largely up to RNG. Getting a character for the first time adds its entry to the Index, which can be viewed by clicking the button on the left. Each time you open a crate, you have a random chance to receive a character that belongs to any of the six rarities. These rarities include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Secret. Hammer: The hammer is your primary tool for breaking the crates that spawn on your plot. It has a set damage rating, upgraded by visiting the Upgrades station. Each upgrade improves its damage, allowing you to smash the crates open with fewer and fewer hits. If you manage to max out its upgrade path, you will be able to break apart low-tier crates with just a single hit. Hammer upgrades can be purchased with Cash.

The hammer is your primary tool for breaking the crates that spawn on your plot. It has a set damage rating, upgraded by visiting the Upgrades station. Each upgrade improves its damage, allowing you to smash the crates open with fewer and fewer hits. If you manage to max out its upgrade path, you will be able to break apart low-tier crates with just a single hit. Hammer upgrades can be purchased with Cash. Luck: The Luck rating determines the unit you receive when opening a crate. You can upgrade it to influence the rarity of the unit, potentially granting you access to some of the rarest characters in the game. Like the Hammer, your Luck can be upgraded with Cash. Maximize your stats and reach the end of the upgrade paths to streamline your crate opening experience.

The Luck rating determines the unit you receive when opening a crate. You can upgrade it to influence the rarity of the unit, potentially granting you access to some of the rarest characters in the game. Like the Hammer, your Luck can be upgraded with Cash. Maximize your stats and reach the end of the upgrade paths to streamline your crate opening experience. Server Event: Every once in a while, a Server-wide crate will spawn at the center of the hub area. This crate has a massive HP pool to encourage every player on the server to team up and destroy it. These boxes typically have a rare unit with a high earn rate, which is given out to every Robloxian who helped break it.

FAQs

What is Unbox a Brainrot about?

Unbox a Brainrot is about collecting various types of characters by breaking crates and collecting the money they earn passively.

Is Unbox a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, the experience does not include any mandatory premium purchases, and its core gameplay elements are completely free to access.

How to get new units in Unbox a Brainrot

You can get new units by breaking open the crate that spawns on the map.

