Molten Jetski Fisch: How to buy, speed, and more

Navigating the world of Fisch is mostly about traversing the vast waters, something that requires access to a boat or a similar vessel. The Molten Jetski is among the newest additions to the roster of boats in the game, available as a premium purchase from a Volcano Eruption Event bundle. This speedy Jetski is only available for a limited time and is scheduled to leave the game on February 24, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Molten Jetski, including the acquisition process and stat spread.

Everything you need to know about the Molten Jetski in Fisch

How to buy

The Volcano Bundle (Image via Roblox)

The Molten Jetski is a part of the Volcanic Bundle introduced to the game as a part of the Volcano Eruption event on February 15, 2025. This limited-time bundle is exclusively premium, requiring you to spend 799 Robux to acquire it. Alongside the Jetski, you will receive a one-hour 32x Server Luck boost and the Molten Lantern upon purchasing this bundle.

To purchase the bundle, follow the steps listed below:

Click the Shop button at the top of the screen while in the game.

button at the top of the screen while in the game. Scroll down to find the Volcanic Bundle under the Limited Bundles section.

under the Limited Bundles section. Click on the 799 Robux icon to initiate the purchase process.

If your account does not have the required amount of Robux, top it up by purchasing a Robux bundle by following the on-screen prompts. If your balance is 0 Robux, you can purchase the Robux bundle closest to the Jetski's price: the 1,000 Robux pack.

Hit the confirmation prompts to finish the purchase process.

With that, you will have acquired the Molten Jetski and can spawn it by interacting with the Shipwright NPC.

Speed, acceleration, and other stats

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Molten Jetski is among the fastest boats in the game with a speed stat of 235 S/ps. This two-seater Jetski has an acceleration stat of 0.6 S/ps, making it a nimble vessel that zooms through the world at a rapid pace. It also has a high steering stat of 80° that lets you turn corners with ease.

The Jetski’s stats are stellar, cutting down the travel time between different islands by a notable margin. That being said, whether the ease of travel makes the vessel worth the price or not is up to you.

FAQs

How to buy the Molten Jetski in Fisch?

The Molten Jetski can be purchased as a part of the Volcanic Bundle for 799 Robux.

What is the speed stat of the Molten Jetski in Fisch?

The Molten Jetski has a speed stat of 235 S/ps, making it one of the fastest boats in the game.

Can the Molten Jetski be obtained for free in Fisch?

No, the Molten Jetski is exclusively premium and cannot be obtained for free.

