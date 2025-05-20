Moonflower Seed Grow a Garden

One of the Grow a Garden Seeds introduced with the Lunar Glow update is the Moonflower. This Legendary-rarity Seed is a high-value crop obtainable from the Night Seed Pack. The Night Seed Pack, in turn, is available from the Lunar Glow Event and the Blood Moon Shop. Being a multi-harvest plant with a high selling value, the Moonflower is likely to become a mainstay in your farm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Moonflower in Grow a Garden.

About the Moonflower in Grow a Garden

The Night Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Moonflower is available from Night Seed Packs, a unique variant of Seed Packs that can be obtained through event-exclusive means. Previously, it was solely available by completing Lunar Glow Event-specific milestones.

With the newest patch, the Blood Moon update, a new way to acquire them was added with the Blood Moon Shop. The Seed Pack can be purchased from said Shop for 10 million Sheckles.

When opening the Seed Pack, you have an 18% chance of acquiring the Moonflower. Should luck favor you, the Moonflower Seed will be added to your inventory, accessible by pressing the corresponding number key. Alternatively, you can access it by opening the extended inventory using the Backtick key (`) on the keyboard.

To plant the Seed, equip it, and hover your mouse pointer over an unoccupied area on your farm. Then, press the Left Mouse Button to sow the Seed, after which the plant will begin to grow. Within a few minutes, it will grow fully, becoming capable of producing a Fruit every 40 seconds or so.

The base selling price of the Moonflower hovers around 13,000 Sheckles, which is quite decent for how quickly it produces Fruits.

Night Seed Pack contents

Night Seed Pack is available in the Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Night Seed Pack includes some of the rarest and most valuable Seeds in the game. It includes a total of seven Seeds, including the Legendary Moonflower. The Pack’s lowest rarity Seed is the Nightshade, given the Common designation. In contrast, its most valuable and rarest Seed is the Moon Blossom, categorized as a Divine crop.

Here’s every Seed and the odds of getting it when opening the Night Seed Pack:

Common Nightshade: 35% chance

35% chance Uncommon Glowshroom: 19.5% chance

19.5% chance Rare Mint: 14.3% chance

14.3% chance Legendary Moonflower: 11.7% chance

11.7% chance Legendary Starfruit: 10.08% chance

10.08% chance Mythical Moonglow: 7.8% chance

7.8% chance Divine Moon Blossom: 1.63% chance

FAQs

How to get Moonflower in Grow a Garden

Moonflower can be obtained as a Legendary drop from the Night Seed Pack, which can be bought from the Blood Moon Shop or the Lunar Glow Event.

What is the selling price of the Moonflower in Grow a Garden?

The base selling price of the Moonflower hovers around 13,000 Sheckles.

Is the Moonflower available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can acquire the Moonflower without spending any Robux if the Seed Pack drop rates favor you.

