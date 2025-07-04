Mount Singgalang: A beginner's guide

Mount Singgalang is set on the slopes of Singgalang, a dormant volcano in Indonesia. The hiking simulator on Roblox replaces fast-paced action with a calm, immersive experience, allowing players to hike through trails, forests, and misty mountain paths at their own pace. As a result, there’s no fixed objective and exploration is the crux of the experience. The game is currently in beta and includes a few side activities that players can participate in along the way.

Ad

This article explains all you need to know to get started with Mount Singgalang in Roblox.

A beginner's guide to Mount Singgalang in Roblox

A Map at the starting spot of Singgalang (Image via Roblox)

Movements and buttons

Ad

Trending

Movement: W, A, S, D

W, A, S, D Interact with objects: E

Additionally, there is a menu button at the top-left corner, and you can click on it to view some options:

Party: You can use this option to play Mount Singgalang with your friends. Clicking on this button will display your Roblox friends who can be invited to play.

You can use this option to play Mount Singgalang with your friends. Clicking on this button will display your Roblox friends who can be invited to play. Self-view : Creates a mini display on the side of the screen that always shows your face.

: Creates a mini display on the side of the screen that always shows your face. Emotes: You can open the emotes option to select a pose.

You can open the emotes option to select a pose. Respawn: Using the respawn button will reset your avatar.

Ad

Also read: How to play Build a Beehive

Things to do in Mount Singgalang

Swing in Singgalang (Image via Roblox)

Since the game is still in beta, you can do only a few things other than explore. A few examples are given below:

Ad

Swing: If you follow the trail from the base camp, you will find two signboards directing you to Port 1 or Lake. You can head toward the lake to find a swing that can be used. Additionally, the W or S keys can be used to change the speed of the swing.

If you follow the trail from the base camp, you will find two signboards directing you to Port 1 or Lake. You can head toward the lake to find a swing that can be used. Additionally, the W or S keys can be used to change the speed of the swing. Swimming: There is a lake directly in front of the Swing that you can swim in. There are no limits, and you can stay underwater as long as you want. Since players cannot jump in the game, you will have to find a slope to exit the lake.

There is a lake directly in front of the Swing that you can swim in. There are no limits, and you can stay underwater as long as you want. Since players cannot jump in the game, you will have to find a slope to exit the lake. Posing: Since the game is based on exploration, it has various viewpoints and scenery. You can strike a pose in these spots and take some snapshots.

Ad

FAQs on Mount Singgalang

What is the objective of Mount Singgalang?

There is no fixed objective of Mount Singgalang. Players can log in to explore the world or to interact with others.

What is the release date of Mount Singgalang?

The beta for this game was released on June 9, 2025.

Is Mount Singgalang free to play?

Yes, players can log in and enjoy the game for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024