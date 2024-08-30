Multiverse Tower Defense: A beginner's guide

Multiverse Tower Defense is an anime-themed tower defense game on Roblox. The title draws inspiration from the various tower defense games and it is infused with anime characters from various universes. In this game, players must summon powerful anime heroes, level them up, and build a squad of anime-themed units and use them to defend against waves of enemies.

While it may appear straightforward, newcomers often find it challenging to understand the complex mechanics and intuitive aspects of this game. Therefore, this guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the game, including its main objectives and unique characteristics.

Multiverse Tower Defense: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Gameplay screenshot from Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game, Robloxians will spawn in a colorful environment with various buildings with different purposes and names. The very first order of business is to walk toward the Summon building and start summoning anime-themed units. After Robloxians have summoned their first few heroes, it's time for them to jump straight into the action.

Now, Robloxians must enter the Multiverse Tower Defense spaceship and start defending towers in the game. To do so effectively, gamers must use the units they summoned previously and strategically place attack and defense units to take down hordes of oncoming enemies across numerous maps, including but not limited to Marine Fortress and Desert Island.

How to play Multiverse Tower Defense?

The quest menu in Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

In addition to defending one's throne or base tower when playing the game, players can also take part in Raids where they must fend off a set amount of enemy waves for a reward. They can also complete daily quests, monthly quests, and infinite-tier quests for a hefty reward. They can also evolve the units they've collected to make them stronger by visiting the Evolve building.

However, to make the most out of their gameplay, Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic in-game controls for this title. Here is a complete rundown of the in-game controls:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space: Press this key to jump.

Press this key to jump. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

You can use the mouse to look around and aim. LMB: You can use this key to place attack and defense units on the map.

You can use this key to place attack and defense units on the map. RMB: You can use this key to open up a drop-down menu on units that have already been placed.

FAQs

What is Multiverse Tower Defense?

In this game, players are tasked with summoning formidable anime heroes, enhancing their abilities by upgrading and evolving them, and assembling a team of anime-styled units to fend off increasingly difficult enemy hordes.

When was the Multiverse Tower Defense released?

This title was released on December 7, 2023, by Etherveil Studios.

Is Multiverse Tower Defense free?

The base game is free to play, but some in-game items and game passes are paid.

