Mutation Machine Booster Grow a Garden guide

The second half of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event implemented the Mutation Machine Booster, a new gear piece accessible through the Garden Guide. This piece of equipment can be placed on your farm to reduce the timer on the Pet Mutation Machine. It can be a useful tool for mid- to late-game players looking for specific Pet Mutations for their farm.

Here’s what the Mutation Machine Booster does in Grow a Garden.

An overview of the Mutation Machine Booster in Grow a Garden

The Catch Them All Achievement (Image via Roblox)

The Mutation Machine Booster is solely available through the Garden Guide. More specifically, you must complete the Catch Them All Achievement to receive it as the reward. This achievement entails collecting the following Pets:

Dog

Golden Lab

Bunny

Black Bunny

Cat

Deer

Chicken

Orange Tabby

Monkey

Spotted Deer

Rooster

Pig

Silver Monkey

Cow

Sea Otter

Turtle

Polar Bear

Grey Mouse

Squirrel

Brown Mouse

Giant Ant

Red Giant Ant

Red Fox

Dragonfly

Praying Mantis

Snail

Caterpillar

Using the Mutation Machine Booster is simple: place it on your farm and it will reduce the timer of the Pet Mutation Machine. If you’re looking for a specific Pet Mutation, this machine can help you get it at a faster rate. Beyond this, the Mutation Machine Booster has no other uses, and you can safely stow it away in your inventory while it is not being used.

Looking to get started with Pet Mutations? Check out this guide to learn everything about this Pet-altering mechanic.

About the Garden Guide

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Garden Guide is a tool available to all players by default, mapped to the 1 key on the keyboard. It serves multiple purposes in Grow a Garden, including a quest tracker, achievement tracker, and an index for food, plants, cosmetics, and pets. The item can be a great way to track one’s progress in the game.

Here’s a breakdown of the roles it can play for Robloxians:

Player: Tracks overall gameplay stats and player level, levels up through Achievement completion.

Tracks overall gameplay stats and player level, levels up through Achievement completion. Daily Quests: Includes three Daily Quests, which can be completed for various freebies.

Includes three Daily Quests, which can be completed for various freebies. Achievements: Includes several types of Achievements, each of which offers a valuable prize.

Includes several types of Achievements, each of which offers a valuable prize. Plants: Tracks the different plant species collected throughout the Robloxian’s playthrough.

Tracks the different plant species collected throughout the Robloxian’s playthrough. Pets: Tracks the different Pets collected over the course of the playthrough.

Tracks the different Pets collected over the course of the playthrough. Cosmetics: Tracks the different cosmetics obtained and used over the course of the playthrough.

Tracks the different cosmetics obtained and used over the course of the playthrough. Food: Tracks the food the player has crafted in their playthrough.

Rewards for completing Achievements and Quests include Seed Packs, Cooking Kit, gear pieces, and more.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What does the Mutation Machine Booster do?

The Mutation Machine Booster lowers the timer on the Pet Mutation Machine, reducing the time taken by the machine to mutate a Pet.

How do I get the Mutation Machine Booster?

You can get the Mutation Machine Booster by completing all Catch Them All Achievements in the Garden Guide.

How do I access the Garden Guide in Grow a Garden?

The Garden Guide can be equipped by pressing the corresponding key on the keyboard (1 by default) and used by pressing the Left Mouse Button.

