Mutation Machine Booster Grow a Garden guide

The second half of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event implemented the Mutation Machine Booster, a new gear piece accessible through the Garden Guide. This piece of equipment can be placed on your farm to reduce the timer on the Pet Mutation Machine. It can be a useful tool for mid- to late-game players looking for specific Pet Mutations for their farm.
Here’s what the Mutation Machine Booster does in Grow a Garden.
An overview of the Mutation Machine Booster in Grow a Garden
The Mutation Machine Booster is solely available through the Garden Guide. More specifically, you must complete the Catch Them All Achievement to receive it as the reward. This achievement entails collecting the following Pets:
- Dog
- Golden Lab
- Bunny
- Black Bunny
- Cat
- Deer
- Chicken
- Orange Tabby
- Monkey
- Spotted Deer
- Rooster
- Pig
- Silver Monkey
- Cow
- Sea Otter
- Turtle
- Polar Bear
- Grey Mouse
- Squirrel
- Brown Mouse
- Giant Ant
- Red Giant Ant
- Red Fox
- Dragonfly
- Praying Mantis
- Snail
- Caterpillar
Using the Mutation Machine Booster is simple: place it on your farm and it will reduce the timer of the Pet Mutation Machine. If you’re looking for a specific Pet Mutation, this machine can help you get it at a faster rate. Beyond this, the Mutation Machine Booster has no other uses, and you can safely stow it away in your inventory while it is not being used.
Looking to get started with Pet Mutations? Check out this guide to learn everything about this Pet-altering mechanic.
About the Garden Guide
The Garden Guide is a tool available to all players by default, mapped to the 1 key on the keyboard. It serves multiple purposes in Grow a Garden, including a quest tracker, achievement tracker, and an index for food, plants, cosmetics, and pets. The item can be a great way to track one’s progress in the game.
Here’s a breakdown of the roles it can play for Robloxians:
- Player: Tracks overall gameplay stats and player level, levels up through Achievement completion.
- Daily Quests: Includes three Daily Quests, which can be completed for various freebies.
- Achievements: Includes several types of Achievements, each of which offers a valuable prize.
- Plants: Tracks the different plant species collected throughout the Robloxian’s playthrough.
- Pets: Tracks the different Pets collected over the course of the playthrough.
- Cosmetics: Tracks the different cosmetics obtained and used over the course of the playthrough.
- Food: Tracks the food the player has crafted in their playthrough.
Rewards for completing Achievements and Quests include Seed Packs, Cooking Kit, gear pieces, and more.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What does the Mutation Machine Booster do?
The Mutation Machine Booster lowers the timer on the Pet Mutation Machine, reducing the time taken by the machine to mutate a Pet.
How do I get the Mutation Machine Booster?
You can get the Mutation Machine Booster by completing all Catch Them All Achievements in the Garden Guide.
How do I access the Garden Guide in Grow a Garden?
The Garden Guide can be equipped by pressing the corresponding key on the keyboard (1 by default) and used by pressing the Left Mouse Button.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025