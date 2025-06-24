My Fishing Pier: Oil Rig guide

The Oil Rig is a limited-time event area in Roblox My Fishing Pier. Added on June 21, 2025, this event lets you reel in unique fish and sell them for Oil, which can then be used to buy bait crates for usage on your pier. You can catch Crankclaw, Greaseling, Oilmonger, Deepkrill Kraken, and other fish with diverse mutations and sizes to expand your collection and become the most successful angler.

Here's everything to know about the Oil Rig event in Roblox My Fishing Pier.

A complete guide for the Oil Rig event in My Fishing Pier

Enter the Oil Rig

The Oil Rig Teleporter (Image via Roblox)

You can access the Oil Rig event area via a special teleporter in My Fishing Pier. The Oil Rig Teleporter is located close to the spawn point, opposite the Bait Shop. You simply need to step inside the red square, and it will transport you to an oil rig in the middle of the sea.

Catch fish

The Oilmonger fish (Image via Roblox)

After entering the Oil Rig event area, you can catch high-rarity fish that belong to four different indexes. Cast your fishing line at a shoal, wait for the progress bar to fill, and you'll hook each fish nearby. The rarer and larger the fish, the more time is required to reel them from the sea.

Fish that are caught for the first time are registered in your index. You can find their names in the Greasy, Oilfish, Bioshock, and Rift sections, the latter featuring the rarest of them all.

Sell the fish for Oil

Sell the acquired fish to NPC John Oil (Image via Roblox)

The Oil Rig in My Fishing Pier features two non-playable characters, namely John Oil and Jane Oil. To sell fish, you must speak to John Oil (Oil Fisher) and choose either the "I want to sell everything" or the "I want to sell this" option from the dialogue box. The former lets you sell every fish in your inventory, whereas the latter lets you sell a held fish.

The NPC will take your fish and give you Oil, which will be shown in a black box on the right side of the screen. However, it will only take those fish that are part of the four indexes introduced by the Oil Rig event.

Use the Oil to buy Baits

Baits in the Oil Rig event (Image via Roblox)

After acquiring several gallons of Oil, you can use it to purchase Baits from NPC Jane Oil (Oil Merchant). First, you'll need to choose the "What is this Oil Rig" line from the dialogue box. Afterward, you will get a new line, "I want to look at the oil shop," which will let you exchange Oil for special bait crates in My Fishing Pier.

Here are the names, prices, lure speeds, and rarities of the Oil Rig Baits:

Greasy

Cost: 250,000 Oil or 85 Robux

Rarity: Mythical

Lure Speed: 60

Oilfish

Cost: 1,000,000 Oil or 129 Robux

Rarity: Exotic

Lure Speed: 120

Bioshock

Cost: 4,500,000 Oil or 255 Robux

Rarity: Ancient

Lure Speed: 120

Rift

Cost: 10,000,000 Oil or 385 Robux

Rarity: Cryptic

Lure Speed: 180

Interestingly, bait crates obtained from the Oil Rig event area offer a lasting advantage in Roblox My Fishing Pier. You can use them in your personal pier and hook high-rarity fish even after the ending of the ongoing event.

FAQs on My Fishing Pier

How do I access the Oil Rig event area?

You can access the event area by standing on the Oil Rig Teleporter.

What are the four fishing indexes in the Oil Rig event?

The four indexes introduced by the event are Greasy, Oilfish, Bioshock, and Rift.

Is it possible to get mutated fish in the Oil Rig?

Yes, you can get mutated fish from the Oil Rig area.

