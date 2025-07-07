My Singing Brainrot: A beginner's guide

My Singing Brainrot is a fun game that doesn't take much time to understand. The gameplay revolves around acquiring different sorts of Eggs and hatching them on the piece of land that you've been provided with. Once you place these Eggs, you must wait for them to hatch. They will then yield different Brainrots that generate a certain sum of money every second, bringing in revenue.

Ad

All in all, the game revolves around this cyclic order: you buy as many Eggs as possible, place them in your garden, wait for them to hatch, produce new Brainrots, and make more money.

Read on to learn about My Singing Brainrot in more detail.

What's special about My Singing Brainrot?

Familiarize yourself with the game and dive in! (Image via Roblox)

Although the gaming mechanics might sound a little mundane, once you dive in and begin producing different Brainrots, you will be hooked for hours.

Ad

Trending

Here are other details:

How to purchase Eggs

You will see a Conveyor Belt just behind your land, featuring different Eggs. You must reach it and purchase your desired Egg before it gets lost, since each one on this belt is available only for a limited time.

Eggs

My Singing Brainrot features a variety of Eggs. Based on their rarity and price, they yield highly efficient Brainrots.

How to use Eggs

Ad

After you purchase an Egg, equip it, hover the cursor over an empty space on your land, and click the left mouse button, which will trigger a cooldown. After this, you can hatch it to unlock a new Brainrot.

Note that each of these Eggs can generate any sort of Brainrot. But their rarity and price increase the chances of producing a highly valuable unit.

Other gaming mechanics

You only get a limited amount of land when you start the game. You can expand it by purchasing them with your money.

Acquiring more money and Brainrots will also raise your position on the seasonal leaderboard.

You can earn money from your Brainrots simply by passing by them.

Ad

Also read: Brainrot Evolution Trading guide

FAQs related to My Singing Brainrot

What if you don't wish to keep a Brainrot?

If you don't like the Brainrot acquired from your hatched Egg, you can sell it to the Shop in exchange for some money. This is done by equipping the hammer, hovering the cursor over the undesired Brainrot, and clicking the right button on the mouse. Then, head to the shop and sell the item.

Ad

How to buy more land

You can equip your hammer and head to the unclaimed land on your farm. Pay the required amount, and your territory will be expanded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025