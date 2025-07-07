My Singing Brainrot: A beginner's guide

My Singing Brainrot is a fun game that doesn't take much time to understand. The gameplay revolves around acquiring different sorts of Eggs and hatching them on the piece of land that you've been provided with. Once you place these Eggs, you must wait for them to hatch. They will then yield different Brainrots that generate a certain sum of money every second, bringing in revenue.
All in all, the game revolves around this cyclic order: you buy as many Eggs as possible, place them in your garden, wait for them to hatch, produce new Brainrots, and make more money.
Read on to learn about My Singing Brainrot in more detail.
What's special about My Singing Brainrot?
Although the gaming mechanics might sound a little mundane, once you dive in and begin producing different Brainrots, you will be hooked for hours.
Here are other details:
How to purchase Eggs
You will see a Conveyor Belt just behind your land, featuring different Eggs. You must reach it and purchase your desired Egg before it gets lost, since each one on this belt is available only for a limited time.
Eggs
My Singing Brainrot features a variety of Eggs. Based on their rarity and price, they yield highly efficient Brainrots.
How to use Eggs
After you purchase an Egg, equip it, hover the cursor over an empty space on your land, and click the left mouse button, which will trigger a cooldown. After this, you can hatch it to unlock a new Brainrot.
Note that each of these Eggs can generate any sort of Brainrot. But their rarity and price increase the chances of producing a highly valuable unit.
Other gaming mechanics
- You only get a limited amount of land when you start the game. You can expand it by purchasing them with your money.
- Acquiring more money and Brainrots will also raise your position on the seasonal leaderboard.
- You can earn money from your Brainrots simply by passing by them.
FAQs related to My Singing Brainrot
What if you don't wish to keep a Brainrot?
If you don't like the Brainrot acquired from your hatched Egg, you can sell it to the Shop in exchange for some money. This is done by equipping the hammer, hovering the cursor over the undesired Brainrot, and clicking the right button on the mouse. Then, head to the shop and sell the item.
How to buy more land
You can equip your hammer and head to the unclaimed land on your farm. Pay the required amount, and your territory will be expanded.
