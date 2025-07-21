My Singing Brainrot Desert Island guide

My Singing Brainrot introduced the Desert Island with the newest update. This island expands the gameplay loop of the experience, introducing new characters to collect and new symphonies to compose. Desert Island is fairly easy to unlock and only requires a few minutes of gameplay, making it accessible to beginners and veterans alike.

Here’s everything you need to know about Desert Island in My Singing Brainrot.

Everything you need to know about Desert Island in My Singing Brainrot

How to unlock

Unlocking the Desert Island (Image via Roblox)

Desert Island can be unlocked by interacting with the portal near the spawn location of your dedicated area. To unlock it, you must be level 10 and have 100,000 Cash as well. Reaching level 10 is the lengthy part of the grind if you’ve just started playing.

All you need to do is buy Eggs from the conveyor belt, place them in the designated area, hatch them, and walk through the hatched characters. This will give you money and XP, allowing you to progress toward both prerequisites at once.

With the requirements fulfilled, you can buy the way to Desert Island and access the new gameplay elements.

Gameplay loop

The Desert Island (Image via Roblox)

Desert Island features two major gameplay elements: the standard Brainrot Island and the Compose Music Island. The standard Brainrot Island follows the regular gameplay loop of buying Eggs and placing them on the dedicated patch of land. Once they hatch, they passively generate money, which can be collected by walking through them.

Numerous new Eggs can be found in this area, which start at 10,000 Cash each and only get more expensive with rarity. The more Brainrot characters you add to your island, the more money you earn; it’s the same as the Grassland Island, the first area of the game.

The Compose Music Island is a new addition to the game where you can place your collected Brainrot characters to compose music. Here, you can place these units on different parts of the area, which have been labelled with the pitch. Placing them on these pitches determines how high or low the music they produce is.

Make your own kind of music with the Brainrots you’ve unlocked so far and create a symphony with your favorite sounds in this unique game mode.

FAQs

How to unlock Desert Island in My Singing Brainrot

Access to Desert Island can be unlocked at level 10 for 100,000 Cash.

How to access Compose Music area in My Singing Brainrot

The Compose Music area can be accessed from the Teleport menu after unlocking Desert Island.

Is My Singing Brainrot free to play?

Yes, you can play through this title for free without making any Robux purchases.

