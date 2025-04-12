Nen Arena codes (April 2025)

The latest Nen Arena codes provide you with extra Jenny for in-game purchases. Inspired by the Hunter x Hunter anime, this Roblox experience features several abilities drawn directly from the series. You can master each of them to be unbeatable. However, winning the free-for-all contests isn't just about spamming abilities, but rather about strategic positioning and dodging.

Jenny is earned by completing missions that typically require you to defeat other players. However, codes for Nen Arena provide a convenient alternative, letting you get the in-game currency without the need to grind in the battleground.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Nen Arena codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Nen Arena codes

Nen Arena is a PvP fighting game (Image via Roblox)

These are the active codes for Roblox Nen Arena:

List of active codes in Nen Arena Code Rewards 3K_INTERESTED 50 Jenny SORRY_PATCH 100 Jenny UPDATE1 50 Jenny

Expired Nen Arena codes

There are no inactive Nen Arena codes at the moment. We will update this section the moment an active code expires.

How to redeem Roblox Nen Arena codes

Redeeming codes is straightforward in this game (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes for Roblox Nen Arena:

Start Nen Arena on the Roblox application.

Click the icon with four dots at the top of the screen to open the code redemption menu.

Enter an active code in the blank text field.

Hit Redeem to activate a code and get free rewards.

Nen Arena codes and their importance

Redeeming these Roblox gift codes is the best way to get the in-game currency, Jenny, in Nen Arena. You can use the in-game currency to roll for clothing items after clicking the hat icon at the top of the screen. As of this writing, the game is in the early stages of development, and there are several features yet to be added. Once the title is fully developed, you might be able to make more purchases with Jenny.

Nen Arena code troubleshooting (how to fix)

"This code doesn't exist" error in Nen Arena (Image via Roblox)

The Nen Arena game screen displays an error when you attempt to redeem an incorrect code. Since all codes in this title are case-sensitive, they must be entered with precise use of lowercase and uppercase letters. You must also be careful about mistyping codes and inserting extra spaces in the text box.

Double-checking each code for mistypes, extra spaces, and incorrect letter casing will undoubtedly be time-consuming. Hence, to claim rewards quickly, consider copying and pasting the active codes from this article directly into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Nen Arena codes

Here's the Discord invite to the official Nen Arts server (Image via Roblox)

You can keep track of new Nen Arena promo codes by joining the Nen Arts Discord server and regularly checking the "announcements" channel. The developer subtly reveals new freebies while disclosing the game's accomplishments and their plans to improve the gameplay experience. Moreover, consider following @nenarenarblx to get news and updates regarding the game.

FAQs on Roblox Nen Arena codes

What rewards can be acquired by redeeming codes in Nen Arena?

You can get Jenny, the main in-game currency, by redeeming codes in this anime-inspired Roblox experience.

How many times can a Nen Arena code be redeemed?

Each active code for Nen Arena can be redeemed once by an account.

When will more codes for Nen Arena be released?

Developer Nen Arts tends to release new freebies for the game to celebrate milestones and updates.

