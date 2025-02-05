Nessie Adopt Me: Tricks, how to get, and more

Adopt Me is all about adopting and raising new pets, where you can play as either the pet or the parent. The experience adds new pets with each new event and update, one of which was Nessie. Now unobtainable through regular means, Nessie is a limited Legendary pet that could be purchased back in early 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about this pet, including the time frame it could be obtained in, how much it costs, and the tricks it can learn.

Everything you need to know about Nessie in Adopt Me

Overview and how to get

Official render for Nessie (Image via Adopt Me)

Nessie was available for players to get during early 2023 as a Legendary pet. Robloxians could purchase this exclusively premium pet for one week, starting from January 5, 2023, to January 12, 2023. As of now, it is unavailable for purchase through any means other than trading.

Players could buy Nessie from its podium outside the Nursery for 500 Robux. The podium disappeared from the Nursery once the sale period ended. Since it was a Robux purchase that was limited to a one-week-long sale, it is an exceedingly rare pet with an incredibly high trade value.

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to exchange anything but the rarest and most expensive items or pets for it.

Growth stages and tricks list

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Nessie underwent six distinct growth phases, which you can keep track of using the HUD. Its growth phases are Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full-Grown, following which its appearance and size stop changing. The pet also had Neon and Mega Neon variations that could be obtained by fusing four full-grown Nessie pets and four Neon pets, respectively.

Here are the tricks Nessie could learn at different stages of its growth:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

FAQs

Can Nessie be obtained in Adopt Me?

Nessie cannot be obtained through regular means like Robux purchases, and can only be collected by trading with another player.

How much did Nessie cost in Adopt Me?

While it was still on sale, Nessie cost 500 Robux to obtain.

When was Nessie available for purchase in Adopt Me?

Nessie was available for all players to purchase from January 5, 2023, to January 12, 2023.

