All rumored games in Roblox Classic Event

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 23, 2024 13:28 GMT
Roblox Classic Event
This article lists all games that are rumored to be in the Roblox Classic Event (Image via Roblox)

The Roblox Classic Event is on the horizon and an insider has provided a list of all rumored games that will be part of it. Players are keen to get their hands on various iconic items and immerse themselves in the events, missions, and graphics of the good old days. While Roblox teased the upcoming event a few days ago, fans now have the list of all the games that will get a makeover.

This article lists all the games rumored to be a part of the upcoming Roblox Classic Event.

List of all rumored games in the Roblox Classic Event

X user @TEditl listed the names of all the titles. According to the available information, here is a list of all the experiences that are expected to be a part of the upcoming Roblox Classic Event.

  • A Dusty Trip
  • Adopt Me
  • BedWars
  • Bee Swarm Simulator
  • Dragon Adventures
  • Dress to Impress
  • Driving Empire
  • Gunfight Arena
  • Livetopia
  • Toilet Tower Defense
  • Tower Defense Simulator
  • Restaurant Tycoon 2
  • Blade Ball
  • Clip It!
  • Arsenal

At the moment, these games are rumored to be part of the Classic Event. The list is subject to change and Roblox might add a few more titles to it before the event officially rolls out. Hence, we recommend bookmarking this page to keep a tab on any unforeseen changes that might occur in the future.

Also read: Upcoming changes to Roblox's privacy policies.

Fans are divided over the list of games

While players are highly excited about the upcoming Roblox Classic Event, the games on the list seem to have disappointed a few. This is understandable since most of the titles on the list cannot be considered "Classic" games that have been a part of the platform.

Below are some pertinent reactions:

Fans are unhappy with the list of games 1/2 (Image via X)
Fans are unhappy with the list of games 1/2 (Image via X)
Fans are unhappy with the list of games 2/2 (Image via X)
Fans are unhappy with the list of games 2/2 (Image via X)

Roblox might add some more "classic" titles to the list to appease its fans. It would also make the event much more meaningful for everybody, especially veteran players, who have been with the platform since the beginning.

FAQs about the Classic Event

When is the event starting?

The Classic Event will begin on May 23, 2024.

When will the event end?

The Roblox Classic Event will close the curtains on May 28, 2024.

Will Roblox bring back all the iconic items for these games?

While it has not been confirmed, Roblox has teased the return of some iconic and classic items like the Skater Hat.

