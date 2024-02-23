Anime Dungeon Fighters Update: New Fruits, Season 3 Pass Rewards, and more 

The latest Anime Dungeon Fighters update kick-started Season 3, featuring two new Inspire and Spike Fruits, alongside the S3 battle pass. Just like every other seasonal pass, the new one is divided into two segments: Free and Premium. The former costs nothing to get, while the latter requires 199 Robux to unlock.

You can level up and claim rewards from the Season 3 BP by completing seasonal Daily, Week, and World Quests. Below are the free and premium rewards you can obtain from the Season 3 pass in Anime Dungeon Fighters.

Anime Dungeon Fighters Season 3 Pass

Premium rewards

New Inspire Fruit in Anime Dungeon Fighters (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Here are the Season 3 premium battle pass rewards that can be obtained in Anime Dungeon Fighters:

Lvl 1 - Inspire Fruit

Lvl 2 - Gem x300

Lvl 3 - Exp Boost 30 mins x2

Lvl 4 - Gem x300

Lvl 5 - Gem x300

Lvl 6 - Loot Boost 30 mins x2

Lvl 7 - Gem x300

Lvl 8 - Gem x300

Lvl 9 - Stats Reset x2

Lvl 10 - Cos Coin x150

Lvl 11 - Gem x300

Lvl 12 - Gem x300

Lvl 13 - Skill Reset x2

Lvl 14 - Gem x300

Lvl 15 - Spike Fruit

Lvl 16 - Gem x300

Lvl 17 - Stats Reset x2

Lvl 18 - Gem x300

Lvl 19 - Money Boost 30 mins x2

Lvl 20 - Cos Coin x150

Lvl 21 - Gem x300

Lvl 22 - Gem x300

Lvl 23 - Zoisite x100

Lvl 24 - Gem x300

Lvl 25 - Gem x300

Lvl 26 - Cryolite x100

Lvl 27 - Gem x300

Lvl 28 - Gem x300

Lvl 29 - Stats Reset x2

Lvl 30 - Cos Coin x150

Free rewards

Gem x100 Free Pass reward (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

These rewards can be acquired from the free battle pass:

Lvl 1 - Gem x100

Lvl 2 - Gem x100

Lvl 3 - EXP Boost 30 mins

Lvl 4 - Gem x100

Lvl 5 - Gem x100

Lvl 6 - Loot Boost 30 mins

Lvl 7 - Gem x100

Lvl 8 - Gem x100

Lvl 9 - Stats Reset

Lvl 10 - Cos Coin x50

Lvl 11 - Gem x100

Lvl 12 - Gem x100

Lvl 13 - Skill Reset

Lvl 14 - Gem x100

Lvl 15 - Inspire Fruit

Lvl 16 - Gem x100

Lvl 17 - Stats Reset

Lvl 18 - Gem x100

Lvl 19 - Money Boost 30 mins

Lvl 20 - Cos Coin x50

Lvl 21 - Gem x100

Lvl 22 - Gem x100

Lvl 23 - Zoisite x50

Lvl 24 - Gem x100

Lvl 25 - Gem x100

Lvl 26 - Cryolite x50

Lvl 27 - Gem x100

Lvl 28 - Gem x100

Lvl 29 - Stats Reset

Lvl 30 - Spike Fruit

FAQs on Anime Dungeon Fighters Update

When will the Season 3 pass end in Anime Dungeon Fighters?

The Season 3 pass will end on March 16, 2024.

Do World Quests refresh?

Unlike Daily and Weekly Quests, World Quests do not refresh.

Can you get the new Fruits from the Free Pass?

Yes, you can get both Inspire and Spike Fruits at levels 15 and 30, respectively.

