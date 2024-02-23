Anime Dungeon Fighters Update: New Fruits, Season 3 Pass Rewards, and more 

The latest Anime Dungeon Fighters update kick-started Season 3, featuring two new Inspire and Spike Fruits, alongside the S3 battle pass. Just like every other seasonal pass, the new one is divided into two segments: Free and Premium. The former costs nothing to get, while the latter requires 199 Robux to unlock.
You can level up and claim rewards from the Season 3 BP by completing seasonal Daily, Week, and World Quests. Below are the free and premium rewards you can obtain from the Season 3 pass in Anime Dungeon Fighters.
Anime Dungeon Fighters Season 3 Pass
Premium rewards
Here are the Season 3 premium battle pass rewards that can be obtained in Anime Dungeon Fighters:
- Lvl 1 - Inspire Fruit
- Lvl 2 - Gem x300
- Lvl 3 - Exp Boost 30 mins x2
- Lvl 4 - Gem x300
- Lvl 5 - Gem x300
- Lvl 6 - Loot Boost 30 mins x2
- Lvl 7 - Gem x300
- Lvl 8 - Gem x300
- Lvl 9 - Stats Reset x2
- Lvl 10 - Cos Coin x150
- Lvl 11 - Gem x300
- Lvl 12 - Gem x300
- Lvl 13 - Skill Reset x2
- Lvl 14 - Gem x300
- Lvl 15 - Spike Fruit
- Lvl 16 - Gem x300
- Lvl 17 - Stats Reset x2
- Lvl 18 - Gem x300
- Lvl 19 - Money Boost 30 mins x2
- Lvl 20 - Cos Coin x150
- Lvl 21 - Gem x300
- Lvl 22 - Gem x300
- Lvl 23 - Zoisite x100
- Lvl 24 - Gem x300
- Lvl 25 - Gem x300
- Lvl 26 - Cryolite x100
- Lvl 27 - Gem x300
- Lvl 28 - Gem x300
- Lvl 29 - Stats Reset x2
- Lvl 30 - Cos Coin x150
Free rewards
These rewards can be acquired from the free battle pass:
- Lvl 1 - Gem x100
- Lvl 2 - Gem x100
- Lvl 3 - EXP Boost 30 mins
- Lvl 4 - Gem x100
- Lvl 5 - Gem x100
- Lvl 6 - Loot Boost 30 mins
- Lvl 7 - Gem x100
- Lvl 8 - Gem x100
- Lvl 9 - Stats Reset
- Lvl 10 - Cos Coin x50
- Lvl 11 - Gem x100
- Lvl 12 - Gem x100
- Lvl 13 - Skill Reset
- Lvl 14 - Gem x100
- Lvl 15 - Inspire Fruit
- Lvl 16 - Gem x100
- Lvl 17 - Stats Reset
- Lvl 18 - Gem x100
- Lvl 19 - Money Boost 30 mins
- Lvl 20 - Cos Coin x50
- Lvl 21 - Gem x100
- Lvl 22 - Gem x100
- Lvl 23 - Zoisite x50
- Lvl 24 - Gem x100
- Lvl 25 - Gem x100
- Lvl 26 - Cryolite x50
- Lvl 27 - Gem x100
- Lvl 28 - Gem x100
- Lvl 29 - Stats Reset
- Lvl 30 - Spike Fruit
FAQs on Anime Dungeon Fighters Update
When will the Season 3 pass end in Anime Dungeon Fighters?
The Season 3 pass will end on March 16, 2024.
Do World Quests refresh?
Unlike Daily and Weekly Quests, World Quests do not refresh.
Can you get the new Fruits from the Free Pass?
Yes, you can get both Inspire and Spike Fruits at levels 15 and 30, respectively.
