Anime Simulator World Bosses Update: Sun God Devil Fruit, New Quests, and More

Anime Simulator just launched a new update that has added several interesting things to the game. The World Bosses update has not only introduced some highly-anticipated anime characters but also several quests and challenges that will spice things up for everybody. However, there is a big chance that some might have missed its small details.

Hence, this article will offer the complete changelog of the World Bosses update as well as other details you should be aware of.

Full patch notes of Anime Simulator World Bosses update

The update has added a new fruit to the game (Image via Anime Simulator Discord)

As stated earlier, the World Bosses update has added the new Devil Fruit and a few interesting quests to the game. On top of it, there are several other changes that you should take note of.

The entire changelog is listed below:

World Bosses Update Changelog

New Devil Fruit (Sun God 5th Gear)

2 New Ranks (Emperor and Elder)

Increased coin gain for many ranks

Lowered requirements for many ranks

2 New World Bosses Added that spawn hourly

4 New Boss Powers Added

New Boomer Quest (Material Quest)

6 New Material Quests Added

6 New Collectable Materials

1 New Gem Quest Added

1 New Kill Quest Added

2 New Weekly Quest Added

2 New Daily Quest Added

AFK Screen (Every 5 minutes, the game dims your screen to minimize lag/disconnects)

Black Beard Boss queue time reduced

2x Gems Shop Promotion! (Get 2x the gems for your purchase!)

Removal of power interruptions for all Powers

Heavy optimization in Fast Mode

Other bug fixes

Redeem Codes

bickBoiKaigon

bickBoiBoo

sunGod

Other changes in the recent small update

The developer has released a small update to add more things (Image via Roblox)

Shortly after the massive World Bosses update, the developer added a small patch to the game. This has introduced a few buffs and some new codes to redeem. Players should check it out in detail since it has some interesting things on offer.

Everything new in the small update

Redeem Codes

thanks60k

bugFix3

Other changes

Buff in Dragon and 5th gear fruit

Increase chances to gacha for mythical devil fruits

All World Boss powers buffed

FAQs about Anime Simulator

When did the World Bosses update roll out in Anime Simulator?

The new update was released on September 1, 2024.

Did the new Anime Simulator update add a new devil fruit?

Yes, the update has added a new devil fruit to the game.

What are the new ranks called in Anime Simulator?

The new ranks are called Emperor and Elder.

