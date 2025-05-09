Blue Lock Rivals Nel Rin release date and other details

The Blue Lock Rivals community is abuzz with talks of a new Nel Rin Style that is poised to arrive on May 10, 2025. Information about it was revealed in the official game Discord server by the developers. This World Class rarity is said to be an evolution of the existing Mythic Rin Style, making it the first of its kind.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nel Rin leak in Blue Lock Rivals.

About the Nel Rin leak for Blue Lock Rivals

Official event image (Image via Roblox)

Per developer messages on the official Discord server, Nel Rin is set to be another addition to the game’s roster of World Class-rarity Styles. It will be a conversion of the existing Mythic Rin, making it the first of its kind.

Considering the performances of existing World Class Styles, Nel Rin is likely going to be a meta-defining addition to the Roblox experience.

Since this is a conversion and not a completely new release, you can expect the Style’s moves to be given a fitting upgrade. Nel Rin's base moveset includes an Awakening called Destroyer Mode, which gives him access to four moves in total. It would be safe to assume that the design philosophy behind his Mythic counterpart will remain intact.

The extent of the rework is currently unknown. However, it is expected that the redesign will be extensive, considering the developers’ choice to elevate him to a higher rarity.

When will Nel Rin be released?

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Nel Rin rework will be released on May 10, 2025. This date was confirmed on the dedicated event section on the official Roblox page for the game. Here’s when you can expect to see the rework in-game based on your time zone:

GMT: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm PDT: 10:00 am

10:00 am EST: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm CT: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm IST: 9:30 pm

Nel Rin will also be accompanied by a Flow rework, the details for which are currently unknown. Further event details include major old bug fixes and a special code at 999k interested.

FAQs

What rarity will Nel Rin be in Blue Lock Rivals?

Nel Rin is expected to be a World Class rarity Style.

Will Nel Rin be a new Style in Blue Lock Rivals?

No, Nel Rin will be a rework of the existing Mythical Rin, transforming the old Style into a new World Class rarity counterpart.

When will Nel Rin be released in Blue Lock Rivals?

Nel Rin will be released on May 10, 2025, at 5:00 pm GMT.

