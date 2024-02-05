Doodle World: Battlepass Act 1 rewards

Doodle World recently introduced Battlepass Act 1, which features limited-time missions and rewards. Similar to other passes, Act 1 is divided into two sections: Premium and Free. The former costs 6000 Gems to activate, while the latter is complimentary.
That said, Act 1 boasts 50 tiers, each with unique accessories, resources, and Roulette Tickets as rewards. Additionally, players can complete missions to level up in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1. Remember that the Battlepass Act 1 will be removed from Doodle World on March 2, 2024.
Premium rewards in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1
The following rewards can be acquired from the Premium section of Doodle World Battlepass Act 1:
- Tier 1 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1
- Tier 2 - Slibble skin: Sea Bunny
- Tier 3 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 4 - Stat Candy x40
- Tier 5 - 500 Gems
- Tier 6 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1
- Tier 7 - Jack in the Box x1
- Tier 8 - Enchanted Emerald x1
- Tier 9 - Enchanted Ruby x1
- Tier 10 - Enchanted Sapphire x1
- Tier 11 - 1000 Gems
- Tier 12 - Lesser Chain Ticket x1
- Tier 13 - Blossom Tufflaze Rune
- Tier 14 - Used Crayons x1
- Tier 15 - 500 Gems
- Tier 16 - $100,000
- Tier 17 - Greater Chain Ticket x1
- Tier 18 - Cosmos Color
- Tier 19 - Glummish skin: Cosmic
- Tier 20 - 500 Gems
- Tier 21 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1
- Tier 22 - Trilosect skin: Cosmic
- Tier 23 - Gold Capsule x1
- Tier 24 - Level-Up Cube x5
- Tier 25 - 500 Gems
- Tier 26 - The Three Color
- Tier 27 - Sobbuoy Skin: Musketeer
- Tier 28 - Sunshower Title
- Tier 29 - Prarnaw skin: Sunshower
- Tier 30 - 1000 Gems
- Tier 31 - Stat Candy x50
- Tier 32 - $100,000
- Tier 33 - Abyssal Title
- Tier 34 - Parabite skin: Abyssal
- Tier 35 - 500 Gems
- Tier 36 - Island Voucher x1
- Tier 37 - Midnight Star Title
- Tier 38 - Hattrix skin: Midnight Star
- Tier 39 - Solidarity Hattrix Rune
- Tier 40 - 1000 Gems
- Tier 41 - Lesser Chain Ticket x2
- Tier 42 - Stat Candy x50
- Tier 43 - Scarlet Clouds Color
- Tier 44 - Crimson Cryotera Rune
- Tier 45 - 500 Gems
- Tier 46 - Berserker Title
- Tier 47 - Xenoxious skin: Berserker
- Tier 48 - Doodle Unlocker x1
- Tier 49 - Nebulous Color
- Tier 50 - Celestial Somberock Rune
Free rewards in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1
Here are the rewards that can be acquired from the Free section of Doodle World Battlepass Act 1:
- Tier 1 - $2,500
- Tier 2 - 100 Gems
- Tier 3 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 4 - Galaxy Capsule x5
- Tier 5 - $5,000
- Tier 6 - Duct Tape x5
- Tier 7 - Cosmic Title
- Tier 8 - Revive x3
- Tier 9 - Jack in the Box x1
- Tier 10 - Pilpo skin: Dog
- Tier 11 - Candy Bag x3
- Tier 12 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 13 - Galaxy Color
- Tier 14 - Galaxy Capsule x5
- Tier 15 - Amiable Tintbrush x1
- Tier 16 - Wildcat Title
- Tier 17 - Wildcat Color
- Tier 18 - Glimmew skin: Wildcat
- Tier 19 - $15,000
- Tier 20 - 200 Gems
- Tier 21 - Enchanted Emerald x1
- Tier 22 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 23 - 300 Gems
- Tier 24 - Lilypad Color
- Tier 25 - Zenith Groato Rune
- Tier 26 - Nebulous Title
- Tier 27 - Duct Tape x5
- Tier 28 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 29 - Pepper Title
- Tier 30 - Pepper Color
- Tier 31 - Junipyro skin: Pepper
- Tier 32 - $40,000
- Tier 33 - Amiable Tintbrush x1
- Tier 34 - Stat Candy x20
- Tier 35 - Diamond Grufflin Rune
- Tier 36 - Level-Up Cube x3
- Tier 37 - 300 Gems
- Tier 38 - Island Voucher x1
- Tier 39 - Silver Level-Up Cube x3
- Tier 40 - Roulette Ticket x1
- Tier 41 - Cosmic Power Title
- Tier 42 - Stat Candy x20
- Tier 43 - Cyrogenic Color
- Tier 44 - Snobat skin: Cyrogenic
- Tier 45 - 500 Gems
- Tier 46 - $50,000
- Tier 47 - Soul Slahser Color
- Tier 48 - Soul Slasher Title
- Tier 49 - Doomsday Particle
- Tier 50 - Exiled skin: Soul Slasher
