Doodle World: Battlepass Act 1 rewards

Doodle World recently introduced Battlepass Act 1, which features limited-time missions and rewards. Similar to other passes, Act 1 is divided into two sections: Premium and Free. The former costs 6000 Gems to activate, while the latter is complimentary.

That said, Act 1 boasts 50 tiers, each with unique accessories, resources, and Roulette Tickets as rewards. Additionally, players can complete missions to level up in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1. Remember that the Battlepass Act 1 will be removed from Doodle World on March 2, 2024.

Premium rewards in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1

Premium rewards in Doodle World (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following rewards can be acquired from the Premium section of Doodle World Battlepass Act 1:

Tier 1 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1

Tier 2 - Slibble skin: Sea Bunny

Tier 3 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 4 - Stat Candy x40

Tier 5 - 500 Gems

Tier 6 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1

Tier 7 - Jack in the Box x1

Tier 8 - Enchanted Emerald x1

Tier 9 - Enchanted Ruby x1

Tier 10 - Enchanted Sapphire x1

Tier 11 - 1000 Gems

Tier 12 - Lesser Chain Ticket x1

Tier 13 - Blossom Tufflaze Rune

Tier 14 - Used Crayons x1

Tier 15 - 500 Gems

Tier 16 - $100,000

Tier 17 - Greater Chain Ticket x1

Tier 18 - Cosmos Color

Tier 19 - Glummish skin: Cosmic

Tier 20 - 500 Gems

Tier 21 - Galaxy Tintbrush x1

Tier 22 - Trilosect skin: Cosmic

Tier 23 - Gold Capsule x1

Tier 24 - Level-Up Cube x5

Tier 25 - 500 Gems

Tier 26 - The Three Color

Tier 27 - Sobbuoy Skin: Musketeer

Tier 28 - Sunshower Title

Tier 29 - Prarnaw skin: Sunshower

Tier 30 - 1000 Gems

Tier 31 - Stat Candy x50

Tier 32 - $100,000

Tier 33 - Abyssal Title

Tier 34 - Parabite skin: Abyssal

Tier 35 - 500 Gems

Tier 36 - Island Voucher x1

Tier 37 - Midnight Star Title

Tier 38 - Hattrix skin: Midnight Star

Tier 39 - Solidarity Hattrix Rune

Tier 40 - 1000 Gems

Tier 41 - Lesser Chain Ticket x2

Tier 42 - Stat Candy x50

Tier 43 - Scarlet Clouds Color

Tier 44 - Crimson Cryotera Rune

Tier 45 - 500 Gems

Tier 46 - Berserker Title

Tier 47 - Xenoxious skin: Berserker

Tier 48 - Doodle Unlocker x1

Tier 49 - Nebulous Color

Tier 50 - Celestial Somberock Rune

Free rewards in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1

Free tier in Doodle World Battlepass Act 1 (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Here are the rewards that can be acquired from the Free section of Doodle World Battlepass Act 1:

Tier 1 - $2,500

Tier 2 - 100 Gems

Tier 3 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 4 - Galaxy Capsule x5

Tier 5 - $5,000

Tier 6 - Duct Tape x5

Tier 7 - Cosmic Title

Tier 8 - Revive x3

Tier 9 - Jack in the Box x1

Tier 10 - Pilpo skin: Dog

Tier 11 - Candy Bag x3

Tier 12 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 13 - Galaxy Color

Tier 14 - Galaxy Capsule x5

Tier 15 - Amiable Tintbrush x1

Tier 16 - Wildcat Title

Tier 17 - Wildcat Color

Tier 18 - Glimmew skin: Wildcat

Tier 19 - $15,000

Tier 20 - 200 Gems

Tier 21 - Enchanted Emerald x1

Tier 22 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 23 - 300 Gems

Tier 24 - Lilypad Color

Tier 25 - Zenith Groato Rune

Tier 26 - Nebulous Title

Tier 27 - Duct Tape x5

Tier 28 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 29 - Pepper Title

Tier 30 - Pepper Color

Tier 31 - Junipyro skin: Pepper

Tier 32 - $40,000

Tier 33 - Amiable Tintbrush x1

Tier 34 - Stat Candy x20

Tier 35 - Diamond Grufflin Rune

Tier 36 - Level-Up Cube x3

Tier 37 - 300 Gems

Tier 38 - Island Voucher x1

Tier 39 - Silver Level-Up Cube x3

Tier 40 - Roulette Ticket x1

Tier 41 - Cosmic Power Title

Tier 42 - Stat Candy x20

Tier 43 - Cyrogenic Color

Tier 44 - Snobat skin: Cyrogenic

Tier 45 - 500 Gems

Tier 46 - $50,000

Tier 47 - Soul Slahser Color

Tier 48 - Soul Slasher Title

Tier 49 - Doomsday Particle

Tier 50 - Exiled skin: Soul Slasher

Check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to stay tuned with the latest codes, metaverse news, and much more.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes