Fruit Seas is a Roblox game that takes inspiration from various other popular titles like Blox Fruits, Sea Piece, etc., that are loosely based on the anime series One Piece. In this game, players must embark on an eventful adventure through meticulously crafted landscapes. This, paired with the extensive features and storyline Fruit Seas offers, makes it a magical experience.

The developers over at Demon Time Game have been working overtime to provide players with the latest Update 1. Now, the patch has finally been released. It brings countless bug fixes as well as exciting new content, such as a new island and two new fruits.

This article will highlight the changes and fixes in Fruit Seas' latest update.

Everything added to Fruit Seas Update 1

New Content

Official cover for Fruit Seas (Image via Roblox)

Fruit Seas already had an extensive list of islands, fruits, bosses, and much more, but the new update adds even more of this content to the game. Here's a rundown of everything in the patch.

New Content:

New Indomitable Fortress Island: An island where Robloxians can explore up to 4 different levels of a prison that are each as big as an island was added.

New Cactus Peak Island: A new island that is based on a cactus theme was added.

String Fruit: A new Mythical rarity fruit was added.

Rubber Fruit: A new Rare rarity fruit was also added.

A new world event where players have a chance to get a Unique rarity accessory was added.

3 new bosses have also been added.

A new Very Rare Vampire race (It comes in 5 different variants, and it gives 5% life steal on players and 10% on NPCs, 5% more critical hit chance, and 15% more passive regeneration at night time) was also added.

4 new weapons have also been added.

2 new unlockable wanted posters and new premium wanted posters have also been added.

1 new boat was also added.

Buddha Fruit's effects have been given a revamp.

Tremor Fruit's effects have also been given a revamp.

A new Accessory buff type (Lifesteal) was also added.

New titles were also added.

Additional changes and bug fixes

The loading screen in Fruit Seas (Image via Roblox)

These are all the other miscellaneous additions and bug fixes in the new Fruit Seas update that aren't as massive as the aforementioned changes.

Changes:

Max level was raised to 850.

Bounty cap was raised to 17 Million.

Endgame progression has been made easier instead of just grinding Kuma and Sea Dragon.

NPCs can now hit you if you have a Logia unless you are at least 10-15 levels over (depending on the NPC) the indicated quest/NPC level.

Observation Haki was renamed to Flow.

Armament Haki was renamed to Reinforcement.

Multiple weapon buffs and nerfs.

Bug Fixes:

A new NPC that removes devil fruits was also added.

A new NPC that lets you control what level your haki is at (visually only) was also added.

The new servers button on the top right can now let you hop between servers and different regions easily.

You can now store more than 3 fruits or 5 orbs with the new products in the shop (gamepass variants removed). The gamepass was removed and anyone who bought/got gifted it will have the slots you have still, but the storage space the Essence Orbs gamepass gives has been changed from 5 to 3.

Anti-TP has been added and exploiters can no longer teleport to fruits that you drop.

You can now see the server's region in the settings menu.

FAQs on Fruit Seas

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, Fruit Seas can be accessed on various platforms, including PC, mobile, and the PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, microtransactions are in the game. You can buy crucial resources using real money. But the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does this game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow tower defenders.

