Fruit Seas Codes - June 2024

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Jun 01, 2024 03:43 GMT
Fruit Seas latest codes
Check out the latest codes for Fruit Seas (Image via Roblox)

Fruit Seas codes provide free resources when they're redeemed in the game. This Roblox title pays homage to the globally renowned animanga series One Piece. In it, players must amass Beli (in-game currency), embark on an adventurous journey as a Pirate or a Marine in the digital waters of what was once called Demon Piece but was later renamed Fruit Seas, and become the strongest on the server.

That said, collecting Beli can be a prolonged and tiresome task. Luckily, Robloxians can use the codes listed below to get crucial resources, including Beli. Read on to find out how to redeem active codes in Fruit Seas and where to find more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Fruit Seas. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new Fruit Seas codes are released.

All Fruit Seas Codes (Active)

Active codes for Fruit Seas (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for Fruit Seas. Robloxians are urged to redeem these as soon as possible to make sure they don't miss out on the free rewards.

List of Active Codes for Fruit Seas
75KLIKESx2 Beli for 25 minutes (Latest)
BUGFIXESx2 drops for 15 mins
SHUTDOWNx2 Mastery 15 mins
UPDATETIMEx2 Exp for 30 minutes
ITSFINALLYHEREx2 Beli for 20 minutes
FRESHSTARTStat Point Reset (Auto redeems)
LUCKYRACE?Race Reroll (Auto redeems)
UPDATENEWSx2 Beli for 20 minutes
60KLIKESStat Point Reset
50KLIKES12x Beli for 15 minutes
50KLIKES2Race Reroll
40KLIKES2x Mastery for 20 minutes
QUICKFIXESRace Reroll
25KLIKES2x Mastery for 20 minutes
20KLIKESStat Point Reset (Auto redeems and resets stats immediately)
SORRY4SHUTDOWN2x Drops 10 minutes
12KLIKES2x EXP 20 minutes
2MVISITS2x Mastery 15 minutes
15KLIKES2x Beli for 20 Minutes
3KLIKESx2 Mastery for 10 minutes
300KVISITSx2 Drops for 10 minutes
SORRYFORLAG100,000 Beli
PERFORMANCEFIXx2 Exp for 30 minutes
FOLLOWTWITTERStat Points Resets
RELEASEx2 Mastery
DEMONTIMING1000 Beli

Inactive Fruit Seas Codes

These are all the codes for Fruit Seas that have expired. If a code that is currently active fails to provide rewards or if it expires, the list provided below will be updated to include it.

List of Inactive Codes for Fruit Seas
70KLIKESx2 Drops for 20 minutes
35KLIKESStat Point Reset
30KLIKESx2 Drops for 15 minutes
6MVISITSx2 Beli for 20 minutes
1MVISITSStat Point Reset
25KMEMBERSx2 Drops for 15 minutes
10KLIKESx2 Mastery for 20 minutes
5KLIKESStat Point Reset
7KLIKESx2 Exp for 20 minutes
500KVISITSx2 Drops for 15 minutes
NEWFIXESx2 Beli for 20 minutes
750KVISITSx2 Mastery for 15 minutes

How to redeem Fruit Seas Codes

Redeem codes in Fruit Seas with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Fruit Seas, follow these steps:

  • Launch Fruit Seas, and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Settings button on the bottom left corner of your game screen to enter the settings window.
  • Scroll down in the settings menu and locate the code redemption window.
  • Copy a working code and paste it into the Enter Code text box.
  • Click on the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Fruit Seas and their Importance

Active codes for Fruit Seas can be redeemed for free items in the game. The rewards can include but aren't limited to Beli, Stat Resets, and Boosts. Beli is the in-game currency of Fruit Seas and can be used to purchase better weapons and upgrade your in-game character. Stat Resets and Boosts are self-explanatory.

Fruit Seas Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Fruit Seas with ease (Image via Roblox)

If you try to use a code that doesn't work, you will see a message saying "Invalid!" above the Redeem button. This usually happens because the code has either expired or is incorrect. To prevent this issue, ensure the codes are accurate before redeeming them. If you enter them manually, we suggest copying and pasting them from the list above to avoid any errors.

Where to find more recent Fruit Seas codes

Make sure to bookmark this page to find more codes for Fruit Seas and if you wish to stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. You can also follow the game developer's account on X and join the game's official Discord server, as well as the official Roblox group, for more information.

FAQs on Fruit Seas Codes

What is the latest Fruit Seas code?

The latest active code in Fruit Seas is 75KLIKES, which grants x2 Beli for 25 minutes for free when redeemed.

Are Fruit Seas codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Fruit Seas is beneficial. They help you get crucial rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will the active codes expire in Fruit Seas?

The codes have no known expiration date as of this writing, so there is no telling if they could go inactive abruptly or how long they will stay active.

When will newer codes for Fruit Seas be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to Fruit Seas.

