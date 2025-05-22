Grow a Garden Monster Mash Event: Release date, how to join, and what to expect

Grow a Garden receives weekly updates that provide additional content to go through and shake up the core gameplay loop. The upcoming Monster Mash Event looks to be the first of its kind as a communal experience where Robloxians band together to complete a shared objective. This event is set to arrive in the game on May 24, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Mash Event in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Monster Mash Event

Overview and start date

Official event render (Image via Roblox)

The Monster Mash Event is a communal attempt to smash the previous world record for the most number of players consecutively performing the titular emote. This initiative is a feasible prospect considering the experience routinely has over a million concurrent users. With the previous Blood Moon Update, the game hit over five million active users, which was a new high for the experience.

This Event will start on May 24, 2025, just 15 minutes before the major content drop of the following update: Farm Cosmetics. The different time zones are listed below to be ready for the world record attempt this Saturday:

UTC: 1:45 pm

1:45 pm PDT: 6:45 am

6:45 am CDT: 8:45 am

8:45 am EDT: 9:45 am

9:45 am IST: 7:15 pm

Check out when the event starts in your time zone on the official event page here.

How to join and what to expect

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Joining the Monster Mash Event is straightforward: simply be on any public server for the game when the event starts. While the Monster Mash emote is currently unobtainable, one can assume that the developers have found a workaround for its unavailability. You may also want to keep an eye on the in-game messages, the official Discord server, and the official event page when the event starts.

It is currently unknown if the participants would receive anything from the initiative. The game has rewarded players with login rewards for being online during weekly content drops, such as the Owl Pet during the Lunar Glow Event. So, it’s safe to assume that a prize is being prepared for everyone participating in the event.

FAQs

What is the Monster Mash Event about in Grow a Garden?

The Monster Mash Event is an attempt to break the world record for the most users performing the Monster Mash emote at the same time.

When will the Monster Mash Event start in Grow a Garden?

The Monster Mash Event is set to start on May 24, 2025, at 1:45 pm UTC.

What are the rewards for participating in the Grow a Garden Monster Mash Event?

Currently, the rewards for participating in the Monster Mash Event are unknown.

