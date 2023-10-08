Halloween 2023 event in Roblox Adopt Me! 

Roblox Adopt Me! is currently the most-played title in the metaverse, boasting an impressive 34 billion visits. In the game, players must adopt and take care of pets to progress. Its success can be attributed to its simplistic gameplay and regular in-game updates provided by the developers. This month, the Halloween event is in full swing, featuring new event-themed currency, cosmetics, pets, and the Tile-Skip minigame.

You can use Candy, the event currency, to shop in the limited Halloween in-game store. You can also use Robux to purchase Candy and explore the Haunted Asylum (event building). Keep reading to learn more about this special Halloween event.

All Halloween-Based Content in Roblox Adopt Me! will disappear after the event concludes

What are the new Halloween-themed items in the Roblox Adopt Me! shop?

Pets:

You are advised to purchase the pets before it's too late. The following are the new event pets:

Nightmare Owl - 75,000 Candy

- 75,000 Candy Ghost - 3,500 Candy

The Nightmare Owl is an Ultra-Rare pet, whereas Ghost is a common pet. You can also purchase the Vampire Dragon for 1,000 Robux. Additionally, you can use Candy to adopt Undead Elk from the shop.

Pet toys and wear:

Spend Candy on the Ultra-Rare and Rare items first, as their value will skyrocket after the Roblox event ends.

Candy Skewer - 6,500 Candy - Ultra Rare

6,500 Candy Ultra Rare Vampire Chew Toy - 7,000 Candy - Ultra Rare

7,000 Candy Ultra Rare Jack-O-Lantern Light - 950 Candy - Rare

950 Candy Rare Spellbook Throw Toy - 1,000 Candy - Rare

1,000 Candy Rare Vampire Skull Rattle - 700 Candy - Uncommon

700 Candy Uncommon Bandage Propeller - 850 Candy - Common

850 Candy Common Pumpkin Kitty Plushie - 750 Candy - Uncommon

750 Candy Uncommon Full Moon Flying Disc - 250 Candy - Common

Cosmetics:

Death Cloak - 4,200 Candy - Ultra Rare

4,200 Candy Ultra Rare Monster Hat - 3,250 Candy - Ultra Rare

3,250 Candy Ultra Rare Wicked Boots - 1,500 Candy - Rare

1,500 Candy Rare Skull Bow - 1,650 Candy - Rare

1,650 Candy Rare Ball and Chain Earrings - 550 Candy - Common

550 Candy Common Slime Backpack - 450 Candy - Common

450 Candy Common Evil Headphones - 1,150 Candy - Uncommon

1,150 Candy Uncommon Jack-O-Lantern Shades - 950 Candy - Uncommon

950 Candy Uncommon Eye Bat Monocle - 500 Candy - Common

How much Candy will you get after spending Robux in Roblox Adopt Me!?

If you don't like grinding for Candy, you can simply use Robux to purchase the event currency.

7 Robux - 300 Candy

40 Robux - 1,750 Candy

100 Robux - 4,400 Candy

250 Robux - 11,500 Candy

625 Robux - 31,250 Candy

1250 Robux - 70,000 Candy

You can also complete the Tile-Skip minigame to earn 3,000 Candy. Furthermore, you can go Trick-or-Treating on the map to earn a small amount. Just click on the Jack-o-Lanterns filled with candies scattered across the map to earn the event currency.