Halloween 2023 event in Roblox Adopt Me! 

Roblox Adopt Me! is currently the most-played title in the metaverse, boasting an impressive 34 billion visits. In the game, players must adopt and take care of pets to progress. Its success can be attributed to its simplistic gameplay and regular in-game updates provided by the developers. This month, the Halloween event is in full swing, featuring new event-themed currency, cosmetics, pets, and the Tile-Skip minigame.
You can use Candy, the event currency, to shop in the limited Halloween in-game store. You can also use Robux to purchase Candy and explore the Haunted Asylum (event building). Keep reading to learn more about this special Halloween event.
All Halloween-Based Content in Roblox Adopt Me! will disappear after the event concludes
What are the new Halloween-themed items in the Roblox Adopt Me! shop?
Pets:
You are advised to purchase the pets before it's too late. The following are the new event pets:
- Nightmare Owl - 75,000 Candy
- Ghost - 3,500 Candy
The Nightmare Owl is an Ultra-Rare pet, whereas Ghost is a common pet. You can also purchase the Vampire Dragon for 1,000 Robux. Additionally, you can use Candy to adopt Undead Elk from the shop.
Pet toys and wear:
Spend Candy on the Ultra-Rare and Rare items first, as their value will skyrocket after the Roblox event ends.
- Candy Skewer - 6,500 Candy - Ultra Rare
- Vampire Chew Toy - 7,000 Candy - Ultra Rare
- Jack-O-Lantern Light - 950 Candy - Rare
- Spellbook Throw Toy - 1,000 Candy - Rare
- Vampire Skull Rattle - 700 Candy - Uncommon
- Bandage Propeller - 850 Candy - Common
- Pumpkin Kitty Plushie - 750 Candy - Uncommon
- Full Moon Flying Disc - 250 Candy - Common
Cosmetics:
- Death Cloak - 4,200 Candy - Ultra Rare
- Monster Hat - 3,250 Candy - Ultra Rare
- Wicked Boots - 1,500 Candy - Rare
- Skull Bow - 1,650 Candy - Rare
- Ball and Chain Earrings - 550 Candy - Common
- Slime Backpack - 450 Candy - Common
- Evil Headphones - 1,150 Candy - Uncommon
- Jack-O-Lantern Shades - 950 Candy - Uncommon
- Eye Bat Monocle - 500 Candy - Common
How much Candy will you get after spending Robux in Roblox Adopt Me!?
If you don't like grinding for Candy, you can simply use Robux to purchase the event currency.
- 7 Robux - 300 Candy
- 40 Robux - 1,750 Candy
- 100 Robux - 4,400 Candy
- 250 Robux - 11,500 Candy
- 625 Robux - 31,250 Candy
- 1250 Robux - 70,000 Candy
You can also complete the Tile-Skip minigame to earn 3,000 Candy. Furthermore, you can go Trick-or-Treating on the map to earn a small amount. Just click on the Jack-o-Lanterns filled with candies scattered across the map to earn the event currency.