Roblox Adopt Me!: New trading update and pets 

Roblox Adopt Me! is the most-played title on the metaverse, with a whopping 34.2 billion visits as of this writing. The game's rapid success is due to the developers releasing new pets and updates on a seasonal basis. Additionally, players can participate in special event challenges to acquire exclusive pets and other in-game rewards.

Trading has been vital in Adopt Me! as individuals who missed out on event rewards can simply find a seller and get the required items for the right price.

The new update saw an improvement in the trading system and interface. Two new pets have also been released. Read on to learn more.

An uncommon Eel and an ultra-rare Pelican are the two latest pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

What are the changes made to the trading system in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Expand Tweet

The trading interface and process have been refined by the new update, resulting in a smooth trading experience. The following are the latest trading changes made in Roblox Adopt Me!:

Quick replies in the chat box (you can use emojis to send automated messages).

If you want to avoid the chat box, then go to the in-game settings and scroll down to "Trade Chat," where you can change the option to "Partner Only," "System Only," "Quick Replies," and "None."

The new backpack search indicator is the addition of three dots which will appear in the trade box if the buyer/seller is browsing through their inventory.

A new trade chat indicator has been added, where you can see if your trading partner is typing or not.

New icons (emotes).

A smiling face icon will pop up on the trade interface if you are trading with your in-game friends.

If you are trading with an influencer, a dark star will be displayed on the interface.

A flying butterfly icon will be visible on the trade box when trading with any of the Adopt Me! developers.

Individuals can also spectate trade deals made by other players on the server. To spectate, find any ongoing trade on the map, click on the avatar and then the "Spectate Trade" button to view the transaction.

Spectators can use emotes to interact with the individuals involved in the trade.

What are the latest pets in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Expand Tweet

An uncommon Eel and an ultra-rare Pelican are currently up for grabs in Roblox Adopt Me!. If you want to purchase the Eel, then go to the nursery; you can find the pet on a stand next to it.

Furthermore, you must spend 1000 Bucks (in-game currency) to add the uncommon pet to your in-game inventory. Players who want the Pelican pet must be willing to spend 300 Robux to obtain the bird. You can expect more pets to be released in future patch updates.