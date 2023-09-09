The ninth annual Roblox Developer Conference 2023 Keynote (RDC) marked the start of a new era in the history of the metaverse. Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki announced that the platform will introduce dating titles. He also ensured that new features and an AI tool would be implemented to enhance the game engine.

The announcement spread like wildfire, as the metaverse's developers are now aiming for a wider audience. The transition from classic block-like models to more realistic experiences is expected to appeal to both designers and seasoned gamers.

Interested readers can learn more about the RDC 2023 event and other upcoming changes to the gaming platform below.

What are the features that were announced during the Roblox Developer Conference 2023?

David Baszucki announced ten important changes that will take place within the next four years during his presentation. They are as follows:

A metaverse developer will be valued at $1 [billion] A musician will be able to perform live to over 1 [million] people on the platform, using a phone for motion capture A top fashion designer can be discovered without having any experience in physical fashion by using the engine Roblox will be a frequent communication channel for my family Some creators will make more money from selling physical merchandise than virtual merchandise We will share a universal civility metric and show that for most players, it increases over time Employees will spend more time using Roblox for remote meetings than with video For 17+ verified people in 17+ experiences: Thousands of adults will meet for the first time in dating experiences and subsequently form real-life relationships A Fortune 500 company will use a Roblox experience as part of their recruiting process A school will integrate a full K-12 curriculum with Roblox, including language classes with schools in other countries and virtual field trips

Players above the age of 17 are required to submit IDs and verify their accounts, after which they will be able to access dating titles. Additionally, budding designers can hone their design skills with the polished game engine.

Established game developers on the metaverse can sell game-related merchandise to earn money. This way, they can earn without depending on virtual accessories and in-game transactions.

Is the new dating function beneficial or detrimental?

Many players were taken aback by the new feature, given that the metaverse was originally designed as a gaming haven for children. Players who are interested in online dating can have their accounts verified and start playing any dating game. Furthermore, dating titles are expected to launch in the near future.

The majority of these dating experiences will be RP-based, with individuals able to talk and use voice communications to play and communicate.

The dating option was met with mixed reactions from the community, with many warning that child predators can misuse the social network.

Furthermore, gamers can use bogus IDs to gain access to dating experiences. Therefore, tight standards and rules will likely be implemented to keep the site safe for teens and children.