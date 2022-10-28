How to get Vans Spider Web Sunglasses for free in Roblox

The final week of October announced itself to the Roblox Vans World community by kicking off a special Halloween event. Players can take part in various quests to collect exclusive accessories, items, and in-game badges. Fans can explore the vast map of Vans World with their skateboards and BMXs. Furthermore, they also have the liberty to design their own pair of in-game shoes.

Vans, a well-known skateboard shoes and apparel manufacturer, collaborated with the metaverse to develop Roblox Vans World back in 2021. Users can get their hands on limited edition goods that will only be available for a limited time period during special in-game events.

For Halloween this year, the developers of Vans World released two new accessories for their Roblox community. Vans Pumpkin Head and Spider Web Sunglasses are the latest items to hit the store. Interested readers can find out how to obtain the Spider Web Sunglasses in this article.

Take part in several competitions in the world of Roblox Vans World to earn a significant amount of Waffle Coins

How to get Vans Spider Web Sunglasses

Players can now add Vans Spider Web Sunglasses to their Roblox avatars' wardrobe by following the steps mentioned below:

Quest 1

Players must equip a Halloween mask. They can find one in the subway station.

Once you've put on the mask, proceed to the haunted home, also known as the spooky house.

They can reach the spooky house by simply heading straight from the spawn location.

Players must travel through the Hub boards to reach a large white building.

If you take a right turn from the building, you will notice fire escape stairs attached to a structure. This structure is the spooky house.

Walk to the building's entrance and enter it.

Users will not be eligible to obtain the Spider Web Sunglasses if they are not equipping a Halloween mask. Players can also use their BMX or skateboard to reach the spooky house faster.

Once inside the building, head upstairs using the wooden stairs on the left side.

Players will enter a huge hall filled with Halloween-based cosmetics.

Right in the middle of the hall, there is a chest under the 3D graffiti that says "KICKFLIP".

Players have to approach this chest and get on their skateboards.

Now, they have to do a kickflip trick to open the chest (Just click Kickflip button located on the bottom right corner of the screen)

Players will receive 5 BMX Metal Bar and 500 Waffle Coins (the in-game currency) in Roblox Vans World.

Quest 2

For the second quest, players must travel to the Spider's Cave.

Head straight from the skate park.

From there, keep going north until you reach the little wooden stunt board with a "Gap" sign next to it.

Enter the little space adjacent to the board.

A sewer hole filled with Halloween cosmetics will be visible to players.

In the center, they will be able to see a dangling spider with the neon-colored word "HEELFLIP" inscribed above it.

Players must equip their skateboards and perform a Heelflip trick close to this spider.

A little red dialogue window with the text "UGC ITEM" and a small image of Vans Spider Web Sunglass will pop up.

After completing these steps, players should be able to find the Vans Spiderweb sunglasses in their in-game inventories.

